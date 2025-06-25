Parents Make Baby ‘Apologize’ to Plane Passengers After Flight, Cause Backlash
Let’s be real: not everyone’s thrilled to be trapped in a flying metal tube with a crying baby. Some folks grit their teeth, others throw on noise-canceling headphones, and a few just start silently planning their child-free future. But credit where it’s due — some parents actually try to be considerate. In fact, there are moms and dads out there who even teach their toddlers to say sorry for the chaos.
And then there are Ava’s parents — who decided to take it up a notch and have their five-month-old baby deliver an apology. Yes, she’s barely out of the womb, but apparently never too young for a PR strategy. Her mom, Hannah Chestnut, posted the clip online, and boom — four million views later, the internet had opinions, but they were quite controversial.
A mom has gone viral after sharing a video of her husband and baby in the airport.
One mom has gone viral on Instagram after sharing a video of her husband making their 5-month-old daughter “apologize” to passengers after a long-haul flight — because, apparently, it’s never too early to start doing PR damage control.
Hannah Chestnut, who runs the Instagram account @themumcrew, posted the playful clip after the family’s 8-hour journey from London to Atlanta. In the video, her husband holds baby Ava as she’s paraded down the aisle, facing her “victims” one by one.
“We told her she had to apologize to everyone face-to-face for what she put them through on the flight,” Chestnut joked in the caption — and the internet ate it up. The clip racked up over 4 million views and sparked thousands of comments.
Parents just wanted to turn the mess into a joke, but it went too far.
In the video, Chestnut’s husband, Joseph, is seen standing by the aircraft door, cradling baby Ava as other passengers file past. The tiny “offender” flashed gummy smiles at the travelers like a mini celebrity on a meet-and-greet tour.
“Ava kept smiling at all the other passengers as they got off the plane. So I decided to film it as her apologizing to all of them,” Chestnut told in an interview.
The baby actually had nothing to be sorry for.
For the record, Ava wasn’t actually a midair menace. According to Chestnut, she “did surprisingly well” on the long-haul flight — meaning the apology tour was all tongue-in-cheek.
But fate has a sense of humor. After landing in Atlanta, the family boarded a connecting flight... and that’s when the meltdown happened.
“Ironically, on the flight right after the one we got off of in the video, Ava was super loud and upset,” Chestnut admitted. “So that was the flight we actually should’ve filmed the video after.”
In other words, the real in-flight drama had perfect comedic timing — just not camera timing.
The viral video quickly turned from “just cute” to a controversial and debatable one.
Unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say about Chestnut’s cheeky little video. The comments under the Instagram reel ran the whole gamut — from sweet “awwws” and baby fever overload, to some serious keyboard warrior-level rage.
One user said, “Fun fact... Not everyone feels the same about your kids as YOU do. I don’t want to see you after the flight you antagonized me on 🙄”
Another person commented, “How are all those people walking past without smiling at that beautiful baby?”
Someone wrote, “Narcissism is real. We bothered you the whole flight, and now we’re going to do it some more because obviously the world revolves around us 🙄”
Another one added, “I’ll never apologize for a baby being a baby.”
Someone joked, “She looked at everyone like ‘and I’ll do it again, watch this’ 🤣”
