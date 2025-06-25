Parents Make Baby ‘Apologize’ to Plane Passengers After Flight, Cause Backlash

Let’s be real: not everyone’s thrilled to be trapped in a flying metal tube with a crying baby. Some folks grit their teeth, others throw on noise-canceling headphones, and a few just start silently planning their child-free future. But credit where it’s due — some parents actually try to be considerate. In fact, there are moms and dads out there who even teach their toddlers to say sorry for the chaos.

And then there are Ava’s parents — who decided to take it up a notch and have their five-month-old baby deliver an apology. Yes, she’s barely out of the womb, but apparently never too young for a PR strategy. Her mom, Hannah Chestnut, posted the clip online, and boom — four million views later, the internet had opinions, but they were quite controversial.