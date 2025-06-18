Man Pushes Away His Mom at Gender Reveal, Makes the Internet Explode in Debate

What was meant to be a sweet and joyful gender reveal quickly morphed into an unexpected family drama. In a now-viral clip, an excited soon-to-be dad was caught on camera deliberately shoving his own mother aside, just so he could be the first to hug his wife after finding out their baby’s gender.

The sudden outburst sparked a wave of reactions online. Some viewers slammed the guy for being rude and over-the-top, while others couldn’t help but laugh. One viral comment even joked, “Give this man an Oscar!”