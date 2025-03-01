10 Epic Job Resignations That Deserve Their Own Movie

At my last company, I was treated like a robot. Everyone else's mistakes fell on my shoulders, and I worked countless hours. Then, after all I did, they wanted to cut my hours. I was furious and stormed to my boss's office. But as soon as I opened the door, I saw he wasn't alone. He was with a woman and they were having a private meeting.

Instead of quietly backing out, I cleared my throat loudly. They shot up, scrambling to straighten their papers. My boss stammered an excuse, but I held up a resignation letter I had been planning to deliver anyway. “Perfect timing,” I said, placing it on his desk. “You just gave me one more reason to quit.”

The entire office heard about the incident within an hour. My coworkers cheered as I walked out, knowing full well I had just burned that bridge in the most spectacular way possible.