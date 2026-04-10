10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026

Every summer has its signature looks, but summer 2026 has taken things to a whole new level. Nail techs around the world report that their appointment books are filled with the same requests — bold, unexpected, and completely fresh takes on what a pedicure can be.

From iridescent chrome shades taking over salon chairs to sheer tones that show just how much a barely-there finish can achieve, these are the pedicure trends dominating the season — and people can’t stop talking about them. If there was ever a moment to try something new on your toes, this is it.