10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026
Every summer has its signature looks, but summer 2026 has taken things to a whole new level. Nail techs around the world report that their appointment books are filled with the same requests — bold, unexpected, and completely fresh takes on what a pedicure can be.
From iridescent chrome shades taking over salon chairs to sheer tones that show just how much a barely-there finish can achieve, these are the pedicure trends dominating the season — and people can’t stop talking about them. If there was ever a moment to try something new on your toes, this is it.
Coral Gloss
Coral is back — and it means business. This glossy, sun-kissed shade combines the warmth of orange with the femininity of pink, making it one of the most universally flattering pedicure colors of the season. It looks stunning against tanned skin, pairs effortlessly with white linen and denim, and transitions seamlessly from beach days to evening dinners. Clean, bold and ultra-feminine, coral is the pedicure equivalent of a great summer dress.
Neon Ombré
If your summer energy leans more festival than minimalist, neon ombré is the pedicure trend you’ve been waiting for. Vibrant neon shades blend into one another in smooth, glowing gradients that look almost lit from within — electric, playful, and impossible to ignore. Think hot pink fading into orange or electric yellow melting into lime green. It’s bold, it’s summery, and it photographs beautifully with sandals in every color.
Pearl Finish
Pearlescent nails are having a serious moment in 2026, and the trend has officially made its way to your toes. Soft, opalescent gels create a milky, luminous sheen that shifts beautifully in different lighting — subtle enough for everyday wear, yet eye-catching enough to turn heads at the pool. Whether you opt for a full pearl wash or a delicate, twirled effect, this trend manages to feel both luxurious and effortless at the same time.
Modern French Pedicure
The classic French pedicure is back — but this time, it’s broken all its own rules. Instead of the traditional nude base and white tip, 2026’s version plays with colored bases, tinted tips, and unexpected combinations like lilac with a silver edge or nude with a coral tip. It still delivers the clean, groomed finish everyone loves, but with a fresh, modern twist that feels current rather than dated. Nail artists are calling it one of the most requested looks of the season.
Cloud Dancer White
Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2026 has officially landed on your toes. Cloud Dancer — a soft, airy, luminous white — replaces last year’s butter yellow trend with something cleaner, calmer, and more elevated.
It’s not the stark, bright white of previous seasons; it’s softer, creamier, and feels genuinely modern. Worn alone, it’s effortlessly chic, and as a base for nail art, it’s practically perfect. Consider this the pedicure equivalent of a fresh white linen set.
Berry Tones
From raspberry to deep magenta, berry shades are one of the biggest color stories of summer 2026. These rich, fruit-inspired hues bring a warm, saturated energy that feels completely at home in the sunshine, making them far more wearable than you might expect from a darker shade.
They look incredible against tanned skin, complement both casual and dressed-up looks, and add a sense of depth that brighter summer colors sometimes lack. Consider berry the grown-up alternative to bubblegum pink.
Iridescent Chrome
Chrome nails have had a major glow-up for 2026. Forget the flat, metallic finishes of previous years — this season’s iridescent chrome shifts between subtle hues depending on the light, creating a mesmerizing, multidimensional effect on your toes. It works in cool, silvery tones for a futuristic feel or warm, sunset shades for something a little more beach-ready. Either way, it’s the kind of pedicure that makes people stop and ask what color it is.
Sheer Grey
Sheer grey is quietly becoming one of the most talked-about nail trends of 2026, and the pedicure world is catching on quickly. This smoky tone offers a sophisticated alternative to classic nude or white, allowing your natural nail to show through while still looking polished and intentional.
It’s understated in the best possible way — the kind of color that makes everything you wear look slightly more expensive. It’s perfect for anyone who finds themselves reaching for neutrals but wanting something with a little more edge.
Milky Pink
Some trends come and go. Milky pink is simply eternal. This sheer, barely-there pink enhances the natural nail while giving it a soft, polished finish that works with virtually everything in your summer wardrobe. Nail artists across the board confirm it’s one of their most requested pedicure shades year after year — and for good reason. It’s a choice you’ll never regret at the polish wall, making it the ultimate go-to for anyone who wants to look put-together without overthinking it.
Pistachio Green
If you’ve been looking for a shade that’s playful without being loud, pistachio green is your answer for summer 2026. This soft, muted green sits right between earthy and pastel, giving off a fresh, fashion-forward energy that works surprisingly well with everything. It appeared all over the spring/summer 2026 runways and has been spotted on celebrity toes from coast to coast. Think of it as neon green’s more sophisticated, well-rested older sister.
What’s Out This Summer
Before you book your next appointment, it’s worth knowing which looks nail techs are quietly steering clients away from. Butter yellow, which had a huge moment in 2025, is officially on its way out — even Hailey Bieber called it “played out,” and the beauty world seems to agree.
The classic Skittle look — painting each nail a completely different, random color — has been replaced by the far more intentional “colourmaxxing” trend, which pairs just two bold, complementary shades instead of a full rainbow. Single-tone glazed nails are also evolving quickly; the flat, one-layer sheer gloss that dominated previous seasons now reads as unfinished next to this year’s multi-tonal, glass-like layering techniques.
Classic bright red, while never truly gone, is being overshadowed by darker, moodier cherry and tomato-red shades that feel more current. And if you’re still reaching for traditional French tips with a standard nude base and thin white line, nail artists say it’s time for an update — the modern French is all about colored bases, thicker tips, and unexpected combinations that feel anything but dated.
The short version? This summer is all about intention. Anything that looks like it wasn’t carefully considered is officially out.
Are you sticking with a classic this summer or ready to try something completely new?
Drop your pick in the comments and let us know which trend is already on your summer bucket list!