15 Stunning Crochet Pieces That Can Make You Want to Pick Up a Hook Immediately

People crochet for all kinds of reasons — to relax, to create, to give. But some handmade pieces go far beyond a hobby. From a wedding dress created stitch by stitch to pet portraits so lifelike you can’t tell what’s real, these crochet designs prove that a simple hook and yarn can produce something truly breathtaking. Scroll through and prepare to be amazed.

1. “Made a frog purse for a 3-year-old’s birthday. Do you think she will love it?”

I would love it! I am 55+, but feel like I am 3. © No_Persimmon_7826 / Reddit

2. “This dress is my pride and joy.”

3. “Giant Snorlax beanbag. My husband’s 30th birthday was this year and he’s always been a big Pokemon fan so I wanted to make him something special for his milestone birthday.”

4. “I still have to weave in my ends but I’m very happy with the end result.”

5. “I crocheted gifts for all our wedding guests.”

6. “I made a hoodie!”

It melts my heart to see how proud you are. Keep up the good work and happy vibes! © NatureCat_ / Reddit

7. “I crocheted portraits of my fur babies.”

8. “I’m a funeral director and I made this beanie for a baby I am taking care of.”

This is special. I love that you say you’re “taking care” of the baby. It feels kind and loving at a difficult time for a family. © RainierCherree / Reddit

9. “Crochet my prom dress.”

10. “I just felt like making an egg.”

11. “Coworker asked for Miss Cassandra... I’ve never seen Dr. Who... How did I do?”

12. “I made this skull shawl for my best friend’s wedding this week!”

I’m usually a skull hater, but these are so well-done that they’re not completely overpowering in the way I usually feel they are. Wow. I absolutely love it. So well done. © i-Ake / Reddit

13. “Krusty Krab hat crochet.”

14. “Made some hippos as party favors for my daughter’s birthday. I laughed when I saw how my husband had arranged them.”

15. “My crochet wedding dress.”

I would get divorced and re-married just to wear this! Spectacular! © Numerous_Mud_3009 / Reddit