15+ Times People Thought Everything Was All About Them

Curiosities
17 hours ago

We’ve all met those people who genuinely think the world revolves around them. They can be rude and then act shocked when others don’t like them. You might run into them anywhere, on a bus or the subway. But it’s even harder when someone close to you behaves this way.

  • My husband and I bought a 2-bedroom apartment. I work remotely, so I started using the small room as my office. Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit. While my husband walked her around the apartment, I made tea in the kitchen.
    A minute later, she came in with my laptop and said, “There is someone’s computer in my room. Let’s not put anything there. You need to consult with me first.” I even froze and opened my mouth in surprise.
    My mother-in-law has no insecurities, but I didn’t expect such impudence from her. You see, she decided that one room rightfully belonged to her, so that she could come to visit us with a sleepover anytime. I told my husband about it, but he didn’t believe that she could say that.
  • My friend Laura invited me to her birthday dinner, so I brought a gift and a homemade cake, excited to celebrate. As soon as I arrived, she took my cake, put it aside, and said, “We’ll save this for later. I got a cake that looks better for pictures.” I brushed it off and didn’t think much of it.
    But as the night went on, she started moving the furniture and telling everyone where to sit, just to make her Instagram photos look perfect. She even handed out instructions on how to pose and smile for her “special birthday shots.” The entire evening was about her social media, and she didn’t care about anyone else’s feelings. When I tried to talk to her about it, she just replied, “It’s my party, so I’ll do what I want.”
  • Our family went on holiday to the sea. We booked an apartment with a kitchen. So, we are lying in the living room in shorts and T-shirts, and suddenly hear someone opening the door and going to the kitchen. We were stunned.
    We went in, and there was a man. We say, “What are you doing here?” And he replies, “There’s no kitchen in my room, so I’ll cook here.” Overheard / Ideer
  • My neighbor Carla believed everything in our building should revolve around her. Last week, she knocked on my door and asked me to move my car from the parking spot closest to the entrance because, as she put it, “I need it for my groceries.” I was surprised since that spot was assigned to me!
    When I politely refused, Carla didn’t give up. She went around the building, telling everyone to change their parking spots, claiming, “The person who drives the most should get the best spot!” And when people questioned her, she simply replied, “It makes sense for me, and that’s what matters, right?”
  • My husband left me on the bus. He and I went to the movies. There were only 2 empty seats on the bus: one near the driver and the other one in the back. I sat near the driver, and my husband took the second seat.
    It was a short drive, but I didn’t know the way. When I was on the bus for too long, I called my husband, and at that moment it turned out that he was already watching the movie and had completely forgotten about me. Chamber 6 / VK
  • I was introduced to a girl once by a mutual girlfriend. I said “Hi, my name’s-” and she cut me off and said, “I don’t wanna know your name, I don’t wanna know you.” And just carried on her conversation! I wasn’t too assertive back then, so I just interrupted and said my name (she rolled her eyes and sighed, people were a bit taken aback) and got on with my life. I hope she learned to treat people better as she got older. thingsliveundermybed / Reddit
  • I’m hypersensitive to perfume: I get a terrible headache for half a day from strong smells. Even if I walk past a perfume shop, I have to cover my nose with a scarf.
    My mother-in-law takes advantage of that. She pretends that she cares for me, offers me help with the children, and gives me money for holidays. But every time we meet, she uses a lot of perfume even on her outerwear.
    When I remind her of my allergy, she smiles sweetly and says, “Oh, I forgot, sorry. Next time I won’t use perfume.” But this has been happening over and over again for 10 years. And my husband believes that his mum is an absolutely simple and ingenuous person. Overheard / Ideer
  • I gave my wife a nice, expensive gift. I also made a gift to my mother-in-law — a beautiful scarf made of natural wool. But this gift was less expensive. So imagine, she wasn’t happy, as she was expecting something more solid. In the end, my wife wears this scarf. talik123 / Pikabu
  • “A friend got pregnant. Her boyfriend was far away from earning money, her parents lived in another city. I helped her with everything, I even went to the hospital with her when she was in labor. And after all this, she said, “I would ask you to be our child’s godmother, but your status is not good enough for us...’” zajka.mozajka / Pikabu
  • “In the theater during the movie, a guy sitting nearby whipped out his cell phone and started telling someone he called all about the storyline — in full voice. Everyone looked in amazement. When the couple sitting right next to him asked to please stop, he impolitely answered so it could be heard everywhere. It was really rude, not only for his behavior but also because he ruined the movie experience for everyone else in the process.” Unknown author / Reddit
  • My sister is married. Her husband has been out of work for 6 months. They have a daughter and she is pregnant. They couldn’t pay the rent and came to live with us.
    Today she asked me to look after the baby because she wants to go back to work. But why should I look after the child after work when there is a father who is free as a bird? After I refused, she called me shameless, because I don’t have children and know nothing about life. Chamber 6 / VK
  • I used to do wedding photography and videography in the past. A guy I knew asked me to shoot his wedding with a 50% discount. But at the wedding, it turned out that they weren’t going to feed me.
    I asked about food, and they brought me a plate with a thin layer of potatoes, greens, and something else. I wish they hadn’t given me anything at all. I had originally planned to film till the end of the event, but after this dinner, I left in an hour. deonnix / Pikabu
  • My brother has been whining for years that he can’t find a woman. He recently met one, was thrilled, dated for 2 months, and then he dumped her. I asked, “What happened?” And he said, “Imagine, she asked me to call her a taxi home! I’m not a doormat!” Overheard / Ideer
  • I have my phone number on the car window. I’m sitting at home, the car is in the yard. I get a call from an unknown caller, “Can you please move the car?” “I’m on my way,” I reply.
    I’m going down in the elevator and thinking, “I didn’t block anyone. I put the car in an empty space.” I come out of the entrance.
    There’s a young guy next to my car, he says, “Your car is in my spot. I always park here.” I say, “How long has it been yours?” And he replies, “I’ve lived here for 3 months, I park here all the time.” I have lived in this house for over 30 years, and I have no right to say that I have my parking place here. fish.hleb / Pikabu
  • “My friend (as I thought of him at the time) didn’t invite me to his wedding, although our relationship was excellent. Later, he started asking me when I’d get married because he wanted to have a good time at my wedding. I was amazed at this arrogance and didn’t know what to say.
    This went on for years until I finally found the right words. When he asked me again about my wedding plans, I told him, ‘Don’t worry, you invited me to your wedding, so I will invite you.’ The look on his face was something else.” deonnix / Pikabu
  • I’m pregnant, 28 weeks. My husband and I decided to go to the seaside while we still could. My mother-in-law immediately asked to come along, saying, “How exciting! I’ve wanted to go to the sea for a long time.”
    We said, “Actually, we wanted to go alone there so that we had a chance to be just the two of us before the birth.” And she smiled wryly and said, “You will soon ask me to babysit. Thus, I need to rest.”
    We subtly hinted to her that we don’t plan to ask her to babysit in the next couple of years. She got offended.
  • A friend asked me to do her wedding makeup for free, and I also gave her money as a wedding present. But she didn’t invite me to the wedding.
    She explained that the event was only for the family. But I knew that there were also her coworkers and the friends of her husband. We are not friends anymore. It’s terrible when a person uses you like that. Wildwildworld / Pikabu
  • I was in line at a pizza restaurant to order a few slices of pizza with my girlfriend. A guy in front of us has already ordered and paid. He then clearly overhears us talking about what we want, which is the last 2 slices left.
    The dude pulls out his wallet for a second time, orders the last 2 slices, and walks away with a huge smile on his face after we make eye contact. The cashier (manager I’m assuming) ended up giving us 3 free slices until a fresh pizza came out. ***Examination / Reddit
  • A friend borrowed a small amount of money from me didn’t give it back, and disappeared after that. A few years later we met by chance, and he offered me to resume our relationship and get each other’s phone numbers. And I remind him about his debt, and he says, “You know the past remains the past.” I said goodbye to this character for good. Za****nV** / Pikabu

Being called selfish might not feel good, but psychologists say it can make you a better person. It’s natural to put our own needs first, but this instinct often gets a bad reputation and leads to negative feelings. Check what things are considered selfish but are perfectly normal behavior.

