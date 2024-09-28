15+ Times People Thought Everything Was All About Them

My Husband Is Never Jealous and I Feel Guilty of What I Did
Relationships
5 months ago
We’ve all met those people who genuinely think the world revolves around them. They can be rude and then act shocked when others don’t like them. You might run into them anywhere, on a bus or the subway. But it’s even harder when someone close to you behaves this way.
Being called selfish might not feel good, but psychologists say it can make you a better person. It’s natural to put our own needs first, but this instinct often gets a bad reputation and leads to negative feelings. Check what things are considered selfish but are perfectly normal behavior.