I Refused to Let My DIL’s Entitled Kid Take Over My Airplane Seat

Dear Bright Side,



My son invited me on a fully paid family vacation. I requested an aisle seat for extra legroom. But when we boarded, my DIL’s 5-year-old son from her previous marriage threw a tantrum, demanding my seat. ’Sorry, kid,’ I said. ’Grandma needs it.’ My DIL smirked.



The next day, when I returned to my hotel room, I was completely shocked: I found all my personal belongings packed. Not knowing what happened, I asked the hotel maid, but then saw my DIL coming out of her room. She said that if I couldn’t give up my seat for her son, and since my son paid for the entire trip, I better not spend the vacation with them.



She accused me of mistreating her son because he was from her previous marriage. I tried to explain that I needed the extra legroom, but she didn’t listen. My son was upset and said he didn’t want the vacation ruined.