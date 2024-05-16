It is a great advantage to have our relatives look after our children while we are busy with our jobs, especially when they do not charge us anything. However, is it fair to expect this help from our parents after all the conflicts we had with them?

Thank you for reaching out and sharing your concerns about the situation with your daughter. We at Bright Side understand how unsettling and challenging this situation must be for you. Based on your description, here are some practical and realistic pieces of advice to help you navigate through this situation: • Know your rights. You are not obligated to help your daughter with her kids, especially after she treated you so poorly. You have the right to set boundaries and protect yourself from emotional harm. You are not selfish for saying no to her unreasonable request. • Try to find the reasons. You should try to understand why your daughter rejected you and cut you off from her life. Maybe there is something she felt insecure about in your relationship. Maybe she was influenced by someone else or had some personal problems. Try to empathize with her and see things from her perspective.

• Talk to her openly. You should also communicate your feelings and expectations to your daughter. Tell her how much you love her and how much you wanted to be a part of her life. Tell her how hurt you were when she excluded you from her wedding, holidays, and other events. Tell her what you need from her to rebuild your trust and relationship. • Consider other members of your family. You should also consider the impact of your decision on your other children and grandchildren. How do they feel about your daughter’s behavior and your response? Do they support you or do they want you to reconcile with your daughter? Do they have a good relationship with their sister and nephews? How will your decision affect the family dynamics and harmony? • Remember your grandkids are not responsible for their mother’s actions. You should also think about the well-being of your daughter’s children. They are innocent, and they deserve to have a loving and supportive grandmother. They may also benefit from having a positive role model and a stable family environment. Do you want to have a relationship with them? Do you want to miss out on their growth and development?

• Seek help from a specialist. You should also explore the possibility of getting professional help for yourself and your daughter. Maybe there are some underlying issues that need to be addressed and resolved. Maybe you both need some guidance and counseling to heal your wounds and improve your communication. Maybe you both need some mediation and intervention to reach a compromise and agreement. • Remember about consequences. You should also be prepared for the aftermath of your decision, whatever it may be. If you decide to help your daughter with her kids, you may face some challenges and difficulties. You may have to deal with her attitude and demands. You may have to sacrifice some of your time and energy. You may have to deal with some resentment and frustration.

If you decide not to help your daughter with her kids, you may face some backlash and criticism. You may have to deal with her anger and hostility. You may have to deal with some guilt and regret. • Don’t feel shy to seek advice from close ones. You should also remember that you are not alone in this situation. You have other family members and friends who care about you and support you. You can reach out to them for advice, comfort, and assistance. You can also join some online or offline groups or communities of parents who share similar experiences and challenges. You can learn from their stories, insights, and tips.