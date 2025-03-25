Jennifer Aniston Shocks Public With Her New Look, Fillers Officially Ditched

According to RadarOnline.com, the 56-year-old actress is planning what’s being described as a “beauty diet,” dialing back cosmetic treatments and embracing a softer, more authentic appearance.

This shift comes after some recent photos sparked buzz online, with fans and beauty watchers pointing out that her face looked a bit puffier than usual. While Jennifer hadn’t thought she'd gone overboard, the reaction from the public and even gentle feedback from friends made her take a second look.

"She was pretty surprised by the reaction,” a source shared. “She’s always been careful and leaned more toward non-invasive treatments like lasers, so the idea that people thought she’d gone too far really caught her off guard.”

Photos from last June, where she appeared with noticeable under-eye puffiness, seemed to be a turning point.

“She was definitely embarrassed,” the insider added. “She’s always been so particular about her skincare routine and avoiding surgery, so the public reaction was a real eye-opener.”

Now, it looks like Jennifer is ready to go back to basics, focusing on a beauty routine that reflects the natural glow fans have loved for decades.