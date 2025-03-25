Jennifer Aniston Shocks Public With Her New Look, Fillers Officially Ditched
Jennifer Aniston is reportedly taking a fresh approach to beauty, opting to tone down her use of facial fillers in favor of a more natural, effortless look—think the classic girl-next-door vibe she’s so well known for.
The 'before' situation.
Jennifer Aniston wowed fans at the Emmy FYC event for The Morning Show in June 2024.
While many praised the actress for her elegant look, others took to social media to comment on her noticeably different appearance.
Comments ranged from admiration to critique, with some questioning her use of cosmetic treatments and saying she looked “better with less.”
We think Jennifer Aniston looks fabulous, but stars in the spotlight often have their appearances closely observed and commented on. Nicole Kidman is another example; her recent red carpet appearance caused quite a stir.
’Now’ situation
According to RadarOnline.com, the 56-year-old actress is planning what’s being described as a “beauty diet,” dialing back cosmetic treatments and embracing a softer, more authentic appearance.
This shift comes after some recent photos sparked buzz online, with fans and beauty watchers pointing out that her face looked a bit puffier than usual. While Jennifer hadn’t thought she'd gone overboard, the reaction from the public and even gentle feedback from friends made her take a second look.
"She was pretty surprised by the reaction,” a source shared. “She’s always been careful and leaned more toward non-invasive treatments like lasers, so the idea that people thought she’d gone too far really caught her off guard.”
Photos from last June, where she appeared with noticeable under-eye puffiness, seemed to be a turning point.
“She was definitely embarrassed,” the insider added. “She’s always been so particular about her skincare routine and avoiding surgery, so the public reaction was a real eye-opener.”
Now, it looks like Jennifer is ready to go back to basics, focusing on a beauty routine that reflects the natural glow fans have loved for decades.
Jennifer looks absolutely stunning and carries herself with effortless style. At 56, she continues to glow with confidence and the classic charm that made her a beloved star.
