Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Her Ex-Husband's Surprise Marriage, and the Public Backs Her
Jennifer Aniston has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for her work in Hollywood. The beloved Friends star recently reacted to the surprising news of her ex-husband’s marriage.
Actors Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux first crossed paths in 2022, thanks to their mutual friend, actress Louisa Jacobson. She introduced them at a private party at The Nines, a bar in Lower Manhattan. “After the party, a group of us went to grab a drink nearby,” Nicole recalls. “It was an abnormally cold night <...>, and Justin very kindly offered me his gloves, which I gratefully accepted and promptly returned once we were back inside.”
The next morning, Nicole got a surprise text from Justin. It read: “This yours?” along with a photo. “It was a picture of him holding my little crisscrossed diamond ring, which I had worn and sadly assumed I’d lost the night before,” she explains. “Turns out it had slipped off my cold finger into his large gloves when I returned them. Justin put his hands into the glove the next morning, and the ring slid halfway onto his finger. He likes to joke that I proposed first, the very first night we met!”
Jen's reaction was unexpected.
Fast forward to last weekend, and the couple tied the knot in Mexico with a star-studded guest list. Interestingly, Jennifer Aniston, Justin’s ex-wife (they were married from 2015 to 2018), reportedly only found out through the news—just like everyone else.
That said, "She cannot help but be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful."
Despite being caught off guard by the news, Jennifer is genuinely happy for Justin and even reached out to congratulate him.
What does the media say about Jen's reaction?
"Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married," a source told the Daily Mail. "Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love."
Another insider added, “Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine. She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with someone down the line, that would be beautiful. So whether it is Brad or Justin, she had her chance with them and loved it while it was great. Now she is on a different path, as they are in their lives. She only feels joy for her exes' successes. She's old enough to not cry over spilled milk. If anything is on her mind about Justin, it would be, let Justin be happy.”
The public is rallying behind Jennifer, with many fans expressing their support and admiration for her grace and positivity. As one source put it, "This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."
And speaking of moving on, Hugh Jackman has also recently found new love, proving that fresh starts and happy endings are always possible.
