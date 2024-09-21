Richard Gere’s Son Creates Buzz — His Unusual Looks Shock People

At 75, Richard Gere stepped onto the red carpet at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for the Wolf’s premiere, accompanied by his wife Alejandra Silva and son Homer. The family made a stunning impression, with Homer’s unique look becoming the center of attention.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The Hollywood icon and his 24-year-old son turned heads on the red carpet, both dressed to impress. Richard opted for a sophisticated black suit, accentuated by a white dress shirt and a sleek black bow tie. His son, Homer, mirrored his father’s polished appearance, wearing an almost identical ensemble.

Alejandra, Gere’s 41-year-old wife, who married him in 2018, dazzled in a graceful, minimalist white gown that flowed beautifully. She completed the look with coordinating white sandals, exuding effortless elegance.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Carey Lowell, a former model and actress, is Homer’s mother. His name honors his paternal grandfather, and he was also given the Tibetan middle name “Jigme.” The couple wed in 2002 but went their separate ways in 2013 after 11 years together.

Fans were captivated by Homer’s striking looks and his effortless demeanor on the red carpet. He appeared at ease, flashing broad smiles for the cameras. One admirer commented, "His son is adorable.



Many people noted that Gere’s son bears little resemblance to his father, with most seeing a stronger likeness to his mother. One fan remarked, “His son looks nothing like him!” Another even observed, "Homer looks like he could be Tom Hanks’ son.’’

We’re thrilled by how stylish and captivating this father-son pair is. Homer’s future appearances are eagerly anticipated. In the meantime, check out these images from the Cannes Film Festival for a peek at his latest looks.