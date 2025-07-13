I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
15 Times People Decided to Take Their Weight Loss Goals Up a Notch
When life pushes people to the brink, some decide it’s time to turn things up a notch. These 15 stories of resilience reveal how everyday individuals stepped up, faced their hardest challenges, and took charge of their own happiness. Their courage and drive could be just the spark you need to push forward in your own life.
1. “I got so emotional about seeing the way the clothes fit and how much progress I have made.”
2. “Now I’m adding calories on purpose for the first time.”
3. “Lost over 100+ pounds naturally through calorie deficit and exercise.”
What is a calorie deficit? A calorie deficit happens when you burn more calories than you eat. Studies show that a 500-calorie deficit can aid weight loss, but this varies for each person based on different factors.
Calories are the energy you get from food and drinks. Calorie expenditure is the amount of energy you burn each day, which breaks down into three parts:
- Resting energy expenditure (REE): The calories your body uses while at rest for vital functions like breathing and circulation.
- Thermic effect of food: The energy used to digest, absorb, and metabolize food.
- Activity energy expenditure (AEE): The calories burned through movement, like exercising, fidgeting, or doing chores.
A calorie deficit happens when you eat fewer calories than you burn. Over time, this can lead to weight loss. On the flip side, eating more calories than you burn leads to weight gain, called a calorie surplus.
Other factors can also affect weight, including:
- Physical activity
- Hormones
- Lifestyle habits
- Stress
- Health conditions
- Medications
- Genetics
- Sleep habits
Keep reading to learn how to calculate your calorie deficit and achieve it in a healthy way.
4. “These pictures are taken 4 years apart (August 2021 — May 2025).”
5. “40 kgs (88 pounds) weight loss with muscle gain.”
Body recomposition, the process of losing fat while gaining muscle, is tough because these goals are contradictory. It helps to work with a healthcare provider, dietitian, and trainer to create a balanced plan.
How to Gain Muscle:
- Protein & Exercise: Focus on protein intake and resistance training to build muscle and burn fat.
- Build a Foundation: Start with good form, then gradually increase strength and endurance. Aim to work out several days a week.
- Active Recovery: Include activities like walking, running, or yoga on off days.
- Rest & Stress: Get enough sleep and manage stress to support muscle growth.
Benefits of Muscle Building:
- Improves heart health, blood sugar, and bone density.
- Boosts strength, endurance, and mobility.
- Reduces the risk of falls and injuries, especially in older adults.
6. “Just got back from a trip to Miami and couldn’t help but reflect on how much has changed since the last time I was there.”
7. “If you’re on your own journey, keep going—progress happens.”
8. Your happiness matters the most.
- “How did you do it?” © esstee123 / Reddit
“Strength training in combination with a moderate calorie deficit and a focus on protein and fiber intake. I’ve come to understand consistency is better than perfection.” © Healthy-Equipment261 / Reddit
9. “Summer then vs now.”
- “Do you mind telling me how you did this?” © No_Property_7504 / Reddit
“Yes, I did ultimately decide to get the gastric sleeve due to failed weight loss attempts in the past. I also completely changed my eating habits. It wasn’t a complete mystery to me how I got to be the weight I was.
I was heavily relying on food as a coping mechanism, with my diet mainly consistently of large amounts of fast food. If GLP-1 meds were more accessible at that time as they are now, I may have considered that instead. The biggest thing though is to just view gastric sleeve or any surgery, medication etc., as a tool, not a solution. It is up to you to ultimately make the changes.” © anon8270 / Reddit
10. When couples get stronger together:
When your partner is losing weight, it can be a vulnerable time for both of you. You need to balance supporting them while managing your own feelings about the changes in your relationship. Your support is crucial to their success.
Weight loss can create lifestyle shifts that make it feel like you’re walking different paths. For example, if you used to share activities like eating out, one partner may now be focused on dieting and exercise.
Supporting Your Partner:
- Ask your partner why they want to lose weight and how you can best support them.
- Avoid making assumptions or projecting your own reasons for their weight loss.
Everyone prefers different types of support. Ask if they need help with cooking, encouragement, or keeping unhealthy food out of the house.
Find New Ways to Bond:
- Create healthy rituals like cooking together, hiking, or planning activities that align with your partner’s goals.
- Become an active participant in their journey, not just a spectator.
Communicate Openly:
- Discuss what the future might look like with weight loss involved.
- Be honest about your own feelings and needs, and offer support for those feelings, too.
11. She is happy in both photos. That’s what matters.
12. “Lost 200 pounds in a year through fasting and walking, then crushed my fear of working out around others at the gym.”
- “You did this in a year?” © Kari-kateora / Reddit
Walking is simple, free, and one of the easiest ways to get active, lose weight, and improve your health. A brisk walk helps build stamina, burn calories, and boost heart health.
Benefits:
- A brisk 10-minute walk daily counts toward your 150 minutes of recommended weekly exercise.
- It’s a great way to stay fit without needing long hours of exercise.
Before You Start:
- Wear comfortable shoes that support your feet and prevent blisters.
- If walking to work, wear comfy shoes and change when you arrive.
- For longer walks, bring water, snacks, sunscreen, a spare top, and a hat.
13. Looking perfect in both shots.
14. “Unemployment was really good to me, gonna carry new habits back into the workforce.”
15. “Portion control, daily movement, and divorce.”
