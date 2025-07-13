15 Times People Decided to Take Their Weight Loss Goals Up a Notch

A calorie deficit happens when you eat fewer calories than you burn. Over time, this can lead to weight loss. On the flip side, eating more calories than you burn leads to weight gain, called a calorie surplus.

Other factors can also affect weight, including:

Physical activity

Hormones

Lifestyle habits

Stress

Health conditions

Medications

Genetics

Sleep habits

Keep reading to learn how to calculate your calorie deficit and achieve it in a healthy way.