10 Trendy Hairstyles Women Over 50 Are Rocking in 2025
The right haircut will make you feel confident, comfortable, and gorgeous. Whether you’re looking to rock a bob or keep your length, you can find several hairstyles that will give you what you want. A fresh new look awaits.
1. Inverted bob cut.
An inverted bob offers a more chic and elegant appeal for women over 50. You can tell your hairdresser to go shorter near the nape of your neck, while keeping a longer length around your face to frame it. It gives the illusion of a longer neck. Plus, this haircut works well if you middle or side-part it as well.
2. Shoulder-length waves.
If you already have shoulder-length hair, you can add a little extra volume with some waves. They’re easy to achieve with a curling iron and some hairspray to hold it down. Your hair will look healthier and fuller, and you’ll be giving it an extra bounce.
3. A layered cut.
Similar to waves, creating soft layers is the perfect way to make it look fuller and achieve more volume. Cutting layers might be a better option for you if you already have long hair but don’t want to lose its length.
When styling the layers, you can incorporate extra volume with a round brush and a hair dryer. Rake it through while puffing it up slightly with your hands. Make sure to add a holding product like mousse to keep its shape.
4. Pixie Cut.
A classic pixie is the best low-maintenance option. Styling it would only involve brushing it with minimal product use. The right pixie haircut depends on your face shape. For instance, if you have a round one, you’d benefit more from a longer top to elongate your face.
5. Do a side-part.
A side part may have been outdated for some time, but it still offers an undeniable timeless elegance. It’s reminiscent of old Hollywood’s glitzy and glam days. Think: Marylin Monroe. The hairstyle is sleek and well put-together, especially when paired with a bob cut.
6. Buzz cut.
For those daring souls, a buzz cut will make your face shine the most. It’s not for the faint of heart. But this hairstyle requires the least maintenance of all.
It’s bold, striking, and can be a refreshing change for you. It will take some time to get used to, especially if you have longer hair, but it’ll be worth it.
7. Bowl cut.
The bowl cut is a bold, retro-inspired look that works surprisingly well for older women, offering a structured yet low-maintenance style. Its rounded shape can soften angular features and draw attention to the eyes and cheekbones. This cut works best on straight to slightly wavy hair and can be customized with subtle layers for added texture.
8. Textured waves.
Textured waves add volume and movement, making them ideal for older women with fine or thinning hair. Soft, loose curls create a youthful, effortless vibe while disguising any lack of density around the crown. For extra lift, use a curling wand or Velcro rollers to add bounce at the roots.
9. Long and straight.
Long, straight hair can be striking on older women, offering versatility in styling, from middle parts to deep side sweeps. However, this look requires maintenance to avoid flatness, so regular trims and lightweight volumizing products are key. Alternatively, if your hair is thinning, then it might be best to cut it short so it looks fuller and healthier.
10. Slick-back ponytail.
A sleek ponytail is a timeless, polished option that instantly lifts the face and exudes sophistication. This style works beautifully on women with medium to long hair, especially when smoothed back with a bit of shine serum or light gel. A high ponytail can create a youthful effect, while a low one feels more elegant and refined.
Choosing the right hairstyle as an older woman is all about balancing personal style, ease of maintenance, and what best enhances your natural beauty. Hair aside, colors can also play a role in aging you, here’s how.