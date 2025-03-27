Colors That Can Make Women Over 50 Look Older Than They Are
Turning 50 is a milestone worth celebrating, not hiding. But here’s the twist—your wardrobe might be doing the exact opposite. Color isn’t just a style choice; it’s a visual cue that can either boost your glow or dull it down. So, let’s talk about clothing colors that can unintentionally add years to your look—and the youthful alternatives that can make your natural beauty shine.
1. Jet black
Black is slimming, timeless, and effortlessly chic. No wonder it’s a staple in almost every wardrobe! But here’s the twist: once you hit your 50s, that trusty black dress or turtleneck might not be doing you the favors it once did.
Why? As we age, our skin tends to lose its natural rosiness and contrast. Black, being such a stark color, can exaggerate shadows on the face—think under-eye circles, smile lines, and even slight hollowness around the cheeks.
2. Pastels
Pastels might look sweet and delicate on the rack—but on mature skin, they can be a little too soft. Shades like baby pink, powder blue, and mint green tend to blend into fair or light skin tones, especially as our complexion lightens or loses vibrancy with age. The result? A washed-out, tired look that lacks the energy and brightness we all want.
Instead of highlighting your natural beauty, these shades can flatten it—making your skin appear dull, even emphasizing any unevenness or undertones that weren’t visible before.
3. Red
Red is the color of power, passion, and confidence. It’s a statement-maker, a head-turner—one of those hues that make you feel instantly alive. But as we get older, that same fiery red dress or lipstick that once lit up the room can start to feel a bit... off.
Here’s why: as we age, our skin goes through subtle but important changes. One of them is an increase in visible redness, especially around the cheeks, nose, and chin. This is due to delicate capillaries becoming more pronounced as the skin thins and loses some of its elasticity. The result? A natural flush that’s not always flattering—and can be exaggerated by the wrong shade of red.
Instead of enhancing your features, that vibrant red top might suddenly start highlighting redness, blotchiness, or rosacea. It can clash with your skin, making your face look more inflamed or uneven than it actually is.
4. Autumnal colours
Why it may age you: As we get older, our skin tone starts to shift. One of the sneakiest changes? A subtle yellow tint, known as sallowness. It’s not just wrinkles or sagging that add years—it’s that dull, washed-out look that creeps in when your skin loses its natural brightness.
Autumnal colors like rust, mustard, and burnt orange may be cozy, but they can amplify that yellowish hue, making you look more tired than timeless. Translation? The wrong shade can age you in a flash.
Things to remember when choosing colors for your wardrobe:
- Don’t just follow trends and tips—follow your undertone: Your skin undertone doesn’t change with age, so understanding it is key for choosing youthful clothing colors. Trendy colors may not be tailored to you. Instead, figure out if you have cool, warm, or neutral undertones. This will help you filter out colors that age you and choose those that brighten your complexion—even before trying the item on.
🧴 Cool undertones: You look best in blue-based colors like fuchsia, icy pink, and navy.
☀️ Warm undertones: You glow in yellow-based shades like coral, camel, and gold.
🌊 Neutral undertones: You have the most freedom! Look great in dusty pinks, teal, and ivory.
Quick test:
Look at your veins.
Blue/purple? Cool.
Green? Warm.
Can’t tell? Likely neutral.
- Always check your outfit in natural light before heading out: What looks amazing in daylight might make you look dull under office lights. Store lighting can lie. Harsh indoor lighting can make colors appear more flattering than they really are—and once you’re out in the sun, the same shade may wash you out or highlight undertones you didn’t even know you had.
- Don’t be afraid to break the “rules:” Yes, color guidelines are helpful—but your confidence is the real magic. If you love a color, wear it with pride and accessorize smartly. A well-placed scarf, lipstick, or necklace can balance out any tone and make it work for you.
- The color near your face is key: Even if you love a certain color, keep it away from your face if it doesn’t flatter your skin tone. Wear it as pants, a skirt, or an accessory. But for tops, scarves, and anything framing your face, choose shades that enhance your natural beauty.
- Your hair color matters: Whether you’re embracing silver, going platinum, or adding highlights, your hair color plays a big role in how colors interact with your features. Silver and cool blondes often pop against dusty pink, periwinkle, rose-red, and mint tones, while warm brunettes shine in earthy hues like olive or rich earthy browns.
Here’s something many women overlook: as we age, it’s not just about what we wear or how we accessorize. Even our scent changes with time. Yes, it’s true—your body chemistry evolves, and with it comes what some people casually call the “old person smell.” The good news? You can stay feeling fresh and fabulous if you know what to do.