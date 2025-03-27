Colors That Can Make Women Over 50 Look Older Than They Are

Red is the color of power, passion, and confidence. It’s a statement-maker, a head-turner—one of those hues that make you feel instantly alive. But as we get older, that same fiery red dress or lipstick that once lit up the room can start to feel a bit... off.

Here’s why: as we age, our skin goes through subtle but important changes. One of them is an increase in visible redness, especially around the cheeks, nose, and chin. This is due to delicate capillaries becoming more pronounced as the skin thins and loses some of its elasticity. The result? A natural flush that’s not always flattering—and can be exaggerated by the wrong shade of red.

Instead of enhancing your features, that vibrant red top might suddenly start highlighting redness, blotchiness, or rosacea. It can clash with your skin, making your face look more inflamed or uneven than it actually is.