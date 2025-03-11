What Causes "Old People Smell" and How to Stay Odor-Free

As we get older, our skin goes through natural changes that also affect how we smell. One big reason for the so-called "old person smell" is a substance called 2-nonenal. This happens because our skin's ability to fight off certain chemical reactions weakens over time. As a result, natural oils on our skin break down differently, creating a slightly musty or grassy odor.

This process usually starts around 40 years and becomes more noticeable with age. On top of that, our skin produces oils differently as we age, and changes in hormones and metabolism can also play a role in how our body scent develops.