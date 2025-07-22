I Excluded My DIL’s Kids From My Anniversary Celebration, They’re Strangers to Me

"Hi Bright Side,

I’m Barbara, 60F. I recently celebrated my 60th birthday with a small family gathering. Nothing big—just close family, good food, a few laughs.

For context, I have one son, 32M, married to Amy (30sF). They have a daughter together, my sweet 4-year-old granddaughter Emma. Amy also has twins from a previous relationship, both are 7. Nice enough kids, but not my grandkids.

So when planning my birthday, I invited my son, Amy, and Emma. I specifically asked that Amy’s other two kids not attend, since this was just a family circle event. I explained it as politely as I could and suggested maybe they could visit their own grandmother that day. My son agreed, and Amy just nodded with clenched teeth but didn’t argue.

The day of the party comes. Everything’s lovely. Then, during the gift-giving part, Amy hands me an envelope. I assumed it was a card or maybe some money. But when I opened it, I found several crayon drawings... obviously made by her twins.

The drawings showed a family scene—Amy’s two kids, their parents, their other grandma, and then one figure completely scribbled over in black. Underneath the blacked-out figure? My name. And at the bottom: “Happy Birthday.”

Everyone went quiet. The whole mood shifted. I was stunned, embarrassed, and honestly? A little hurt. It felt like an absolute guilt-trip.

Later that night, I decided I needed space. I told my son that I won’t be communicating with Amy for a while. I feel manipulated. Those drawings didn’t come from children—maybe the crayons did, but the message? That was Amy’s.

Kids don’t think like that on their own. That was a passive-aggressive stunt to shame me for not treating her kids like my biological grandchild. And I’m sorry, but I’m not their grandmother. I didn’t choose to be in their lives. Amy had them with another man, and that’s her story—not mine.

I don’t think it’s fair to expect everyone to automatically play family to kids just because their dad isn’t around. I never mistreated them, but I don’t owe them grandmotherly affection either. That title comes with a bond, not a marriage certificate.

Now my son judges me. Amy hasn’t said anything, but I know this isn’t over. Was I wrong for drawing a line and excluding her kids from my celebration? Did I go too far, cutting off communication with her after the drawing stunt? I really want to hear what others would do in my shoes."