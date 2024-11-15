8 Outfit Tips for Women Over 50 to Feel Effortlessly Polished Every Day

Women may find themselves grappling with insecurities as they age. From graying hair and skin changes to a few extra pounds, these things make them hide under baggy, dark clothes, turning on the “I shouldn’t wear this anymore. It’s not for my age.” sign. The good thing is that you can wear anything you like. It’s just about knowing the small secrets we’re going to uncover below.

1. Show your neck.

Yep, neckline changes are among the things women feel insecure about when aging. But hiding your neck may make you look heavier, adding even more years. Choose V-neck shirts and blouses to create the illusion of a longer neck. Add jewelry to make this effect even more visible. Make sure it doesn’t sit tightly around your neck.

2. Wear black wisely.

Black is known for its slimming effect. Also, black clothing can go with lots of other colors. However, it needs to be worn with caution as it can highlight dark shadows and wrinkles on your face. It doesn’t mean you need to ditch it completely. Here are some tips that will help you use this color with no harm to your look: Don’t wear black around your face. Instead, add it to the lower part of your body.

Add prints to your outfit that will introduce a mix of black with other colors that brighten up your look.

Add statement accessories that will grab all the attention.

3. Don’t overdo with pastels.

As we grow older, our skin and hair gradually lose some of their natural vibrancy. Soft pastel tones may make us look even more washed-out, subtly highlighting the years we’ve gained. That’s why it’s better not to wear pastels from head to toe, but to pair them up with bright colors or neutrals.

4. Use oversize strategically.

The oversize trend is huge at the moment. However, it’s as tricky as comfy. While you may think that it helps you hide your shape, it actually may make you look bigger. That’s why it requires a balanced approach. Go for pieces that are relaxed yet not too baggy. Limit the oversized look to one half of your body: pair a roomy top with slim bottoms or wide-leg pants with a fitted top. Showing a bit of your natural shape keeps the outfit stylish and prevents it from adding unwanted bulk.

5. Make sure to wear the right bra.

Bras are often underestimated. However, it’s crucial to create a versatile and polished wardrobe. We can compare it to building a house, where the foundation is the base for the rest of the structure. Wearing the wrong bra may affect the way your clothes fit and inadvertently cause you to slouch, both of which instantly add more years to your look. When your bust is well-supported and lifted, clothes drape more naturally, posture improves, and you may even appear more youthful and slim. By properly distributing breast weight, it helps reduce muscle strain that can lead to neck, shoulder, and back pain. It also prevents breast tissue from shifting, preserving your natural shape.

6. Know how to open your arms.

Arms is another point that needs some attention. Yep, you can go to the gym and follow a high-protein diet, but still find that your arms are never toned like they used to be before. Your worst enemy in this case is a T-shirt with a tight sleeve that hits the mid-upper arm and features a horizontal hem. It doesn’t mean you need to completely get rid of this basic piece, but it’s better to pair it with a fitted blazer, denim jacket, kimono, or cardigan.

Here are some other tricks to address this issue: Choose short sleeves with a diagonal hemline.

Stay away from short cap sleeves.

Wear 3/4-length or elbow-length sleeves.

Wear a full-flatter sleeve.

Mask the upper arm area with lace or crochet sleeves.

If you still want to wear tops, go for the ones with wider straps rather than spaghetti ones. The spaghetti straps make the areas around them look larger.

7. Invest in good wardrobe basics.

Trends may add a fresh touch to style, but they shouldn’t form the backbone of your wardrobe. When it comes to wardrobe essentials, focus on quality over quantity. Well-made pieces not only stand the test of time but also maintain a polished appearance without adding several years to your look. You can form your basic wardrobe using this list from an Instagram blogger who is in her 50s: perfectly fitted jeans, a high-quality (and a bit oversized) white shirt, a good check blazer, a beautiful trench coat, and a leather pencil skirt.



8. Make sure to polish your look.

Yep, you can wear quality and well-fitted clothes but still look older than you are. The problem here is in tiny details: wrinkles on your clothes, mud on your shoes, undone or old-fashioned hair. Make sure to get rid of these things that may harm your appearance.