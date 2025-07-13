My Stepdaughter Moved in to Help —but Now I’m Living in Fear

Hi Bright Side,

Six months ago, I lost my wife to cancer. Her daughter, Sarah, moved in with us to help care for her, and she’s been here ever since. At first, I didn’t mind, but now she’s started bossing me around and taking over in ways that feel uncomfortable.

I don’t know how to explain it, but I feel like she’s trying to fill her mother’s role in a way that’s unsettling. She’s been wearing my wife’s clothes and trying to do all the housework, even though I’m perfectly capable of taking care of myself. It feels like she’s trying to take care of me instead of her own life.

I tried talking to her about it, but to my shock, she said, “This is my mom’s house. I helped take care of her, and now I’m just continuing what she started.” She then began insisting she needed to stay to “grieve” in the home, as if this was her new family role.