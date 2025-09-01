My MIL Threw Away My Late Mom’s Gift and Still Expected Me to Thank Her

Dear Linda,



Thank you so much for reaching out to us and sharing your story. We know that situations like these aren’t easy and that it takes a lot of courage to open up the way you did.



It sounds like your MIL is seeing this as more than just grief or a knife. Her behavior shows that it’s more personal. Maybe she’s trying to become the new mother figure in your life. Or maybe it’s frustrating her that you’re holding on so tightly to the memories of your mother.



But neither of those things excuse her actions, and you shouldn’t feel like you’re being forced into anything. Everyone grieves differently. Some people pack everything away and never look at it again. While others treasure the memories attached to certain items.



If the knife brings you joy, there is no reason to get rid of it. It is a meaningful, customized present, after all. And if your MIL doesn’t like it, that’s not your problem. You are not responsible for her happiness, just as she isn’t responsible for yours.