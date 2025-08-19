I Installed a Hidden Camera and Exposed My MIL’s Lie

Hi Bright Side!

My MIL had been saying her back hurt really bad. She told us her therapist said she needed to rest.

Then she asked to move in with us. We didn’t really want to, but we didn’t have much choice.

We cooked for her, brought her tea, helped her with everything. We did our best.

One day, while I was at work, I checked the hallway camera. I don’t think she knew it was there, it’s not easy to notice, and I had only installed it two weeks earlier. I just wanted to see if she was okay or if she needed anything.

A minute later, I saw her with a huge suitcase, dragging it toward the door. I instantly hit record. What I had been questioning, I finally had proof of for my husband. She wasn’t struggling at all.

Right after that, she called my husband and said she didn’t want to be a bother, that she was leaving because she felt ignored and extra in his house. When I got home, my husband was mad at me like I was the one who did something wrong. I showed him the recording, and he got even more upset.

He said I was being unfair and disrespectful toward his mother.

We had a fight, and now he barely looks at me. He keeps apologizing to her over the phone. Did I go too far by recording her? But why shouldn’t I? She didn’t appreciate the help we gave her, and she still tried to twist everything as usual.

Sincerely,

Jena.