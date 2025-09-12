My MIL Publicly Mocks My Food, So I Served Her a Medium Rare Payback

Dear Bright Side,

I always thought my MIL liked me. We used to hang out often and always went on family vacations together without any problems. I’m always in charge of planning the family vacations, and this year I wanted to do something special.

I spent months planning what I thought would be the perfect family vacation with my in-laws. It fell on their anniversary, so I wanted to make it a weekend they would never forget. So last weekend, I cooked a special dinner for them with the hope of sniffing out some special details while they came over.

The evening was going great until my MIL loudly joked about my cooking. She said, “On our vacation, please cook something edible!” Everyone laughed, but I didn’t. I had put a lot of effort into the meal, which happened to be her favorite, and she was mocking it.

That was when I realized that my MIL never liked me as a person, she was tolerating me. She liked the lavish vacations I booked and paid for that she could show off to her friends. And I had never seen through her backhanded comments because I was too worried about impressing her.