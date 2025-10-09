I Asked for a Vacation — It Turned Into Office Drama, and HR Is Involved

Dear Bright Side Team,

I used to think loyalty at work meant saying yes — yes to late nights, weekend emails, and every “quick favor” that ate into my life. Three years in, I’d skipped vacations, missed my best friend’s wedding, and pretended the migraines were “just stress.”

Then one night, while finishing yet another “urgent” report at 1 a.m., I checked my HR portal out of curiosity.

42 unused vacation days.

So I asked for two weeks off. I wrote a perfect coverage plan, sent the email, and hit send.

Next morning, my manager called me in. No greeting. Just:

“Two weeks? If you leave now, don’t bother coming back.”

I thought he was bluffing — until he cc’d HR calling me “unreliable.”

So I forwarded every message where he’d said “next quarter” and “we really need you.”

A week later, HR approved my leave and reminded him that denying time off is, you know, illegal.

When I got back, the air was colder. No more “great job” emails, just silence and nitpicks. I worked harder anyway, thinking effort would fix it.

A year later, promotion day came. My name wasn’t on the list.

Same numbers. Same results. Just no recognition.

So now, I’m back drafting another email to HR — not to ask for vacation, but to ask why loyalty only counts when it’s one-sided.

Yours,

X.