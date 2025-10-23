No it isn't. Because she never told you it was a loan. She, however, is desperate. Ask her why she's not moving in with your sister. Probably doesn't want to be a nanny to 4 kids.
I Refuse to Help My Homeless Mom After She Spent All Her Retirement Money on My Sister
Family money can be one of the hardest topics to navigate — especially when emotions, loyalty, and fairness get mixed in. Many people find themselves torn between helping loved ones and protecting their own stability. Recently, one of our readers wrote to us about facing exactly this kind of dilemma after her mother asked to move in with her.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My 68-year-old mother is now homeless. She can’t pay her rent anymore and came to me, asking if she could stay with me.
She has no savings left because she spent all her retirement money on my younger sister and her 4 kids.
Six months ago, my sister, who is a single mom, was diagnosed with a serious chronic disease. This led her to lose her job, so my mom was the one who paid for her treatments as well as all the 4 kids’ expenses.
I, on the other hand, have a steady job as an architect. I’m an independent adult and don’t rely on my parents. So when my mother showed up at my door, I told her, “Don’t expect my help! I never got a dime from you!”
She smiled and left.
The next day, while at work, I got a call from my mother informing me that I had one week to pay her back for all the money she spent on my college education. I thought she was just upset and didn’t take her seriously.
But when I came home later, I was shocked to find her waiting outside my house. Looking furious. She shouted, “You said I never helped you, but I paid for your education and gave you the life you have today! I need money now, and if you don’t pay me back, you can forget you have a mother!”
I was speechless.
Yes, my parents paid for my education, but isn’t that a parent’s responsibility? Since graduating, I’ve supported myself, while my sister used up all of my mom’s retirement savings.
So, is it really fair for me to pay my mother back?
Best regards,
Alice
Thank you, Alice, for sharing such a personal and emotional story with us. We can see how complicated this situation is, and we’ve prepared some advice that might help you navigate it.
Separate financial help from housing help.
Your mom asked to stay with you because she has nowhere else to go. That’s different from giving her money.
If you can’t or don’t want to provide her cash, you could offer her a temporary room while helping her look for affordable senior housing or community support. This way, you protect your finances but don’t leave her completely stranded.
Reframe the “education debt” argument.
Your mother is trying to guilt you by saying she paid for your college. Put it in perspective—she invested in your future, just like most parents do. If she insists on repayment, propose a symbolic gesture instead of cash, like covering one of her smaller bills for a short time.
This allows you to acknowledge her contribution without carrying the full weight of her financial situation.
Address the imbalance with your sister directly.
The real problem is not your college education, but the fact that your sister’s needs drained all of your mother’s retirement savings.
Have an honest conversation with your sister about sharing responsibility. Maybe she can apply for disability support, government aid, or charity programs, so your mother isn’t leaning entirely on you. Shifting some of the burden could ease family tension.
Protect yourself legally and emotionally.
Your mother is now making threats tied to your relationship (“forget you have a mother”).
If this continues, consult a lawyer or a financial advisor before committing to anything. At 68, she may qualify for public housing or senior assistance programs. Helping her access those resources is a way of supporting her without letting guilt or emotional pressure destroy your own stability.
