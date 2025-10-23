I Refuse to Help My Homeless Mom After She Spent All Her Retirement Money on My Sister

Dear Bright Side,

My 68-year-old mother is now homeless. She can’t pay her rent anymore and came to me, asking if she could stay with me.

She has no savings left because she spent all her retirement money on my younger sister and her 4 kids.

Six months ago, my sister, who is a single mom, was diagnosed with a serious chronic disease. This led her to lose her job, so my mom was the one who paid for her treatments as well as all the 4 kids’ expenses.

I, on the other hand, have a steady job as an architect. I’m an independent adult and don’t rely on my parents. So when my mother showed up at my door, I told her, “Don’t expect my help! I never got a dime from you!”

She smiled and left.

The next day, while at work, I got a call from my mother informing me that I had one week to pay her back for all the money she spent on my college education. I thought she was just upset and didn’t take her seriously.

But when I came home later, I was shocked to find her waiting outside my house. Looking furious. She shouted, “You said I never helped you, but I paid for your education and gave you the life you have today! I need money now, and if you don’t pay me back, you can forget you have a mother!”

I was speechless.

Yes, my parents paid for my education, but isn’t that a parent’s responsibility? Since graduating, I’ve supported myself, while my sister used up all of my mom’s retirement savings.

So, is it really fair for me to pay my mother back?

Best regards,

Alice