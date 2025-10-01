I Refused to Serve a Nasty Customer, Now HR Is Rethinking Their Policy

This morning, everyone in the salon got an urgent email from HR. The email said, word for word, that “our clients must always come first” and that from now on, employees are expected to stay pleasant and accommodating no matter how rude or aggressive a client is.

The justification? According to HR, the salon’s reputation depends on “consistently polite service” and “maintaining the loyalty of high-value clients.” They even added that we should “adjust our tone and expectations” to suit any client’s mood because this is how the salon stays afloat and attracts people with money.

So basically, the message is: if a customer insults you, demeans you, shows up whenever they feel like it—you smile, nod, and serve them anyway.

There’s no mention of staff dignity. No acknowledgment that we’re humans, not punching bags. Just “clients = money, and you = replaceable.”

I can’t shake how dehumanizing it feels. Like, we don’t matter at all as long as the register keeps ringing.

Am I overreacting here, or is this as toxic as it sounds? Would you stay in a place like this?

Shiloh