I Refuse to Raise My Mom’s Baby—Her Mid-Life Crisis Is Not My Responsibility

I froze at the table. I felt blindsided, overwhelmed, and honestly angry. She kept talking as if I had no choice and that I would naturally step up because that’s what I always do. It felt manipulative, like she was guilt-tripping me into doing most of the work before even asking if I wanted to be involved.

I walked out because I couldn’t process it. I want to support her, but this feels like she’s trying to dump responsibility on me. I feel stuck between wanting to help my mom and wanting to protect my own life and sanity.

Am I wrong for being upset that my mom seems to expect me to handle this new baby before it’s even here?

Sincerely,

Evelyn.