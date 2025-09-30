My Daughter Refused to Carry on the Family Line, So I Took Away Her Inheritance

Hi Bright Side!

My daughter and I recently had a heated fight over inheritance. She has always said she doesn’t want kids, and while we’ve argued about it before, this time it escalated. I told her, “That money was saved for raising the next generation, not for your never-ending education.” She stormed out, furious, and called me heartless.

The next day, I decided to put my niece, who has two children, down as the heir. At least this way, the money would go toward raising a family.

A week later, my daughter found out through a cousin. She came back and told me, “You’ve made it clear you don’t care about me unless I give you grandkids. You don’t want a daughter, you just want a breeding machine.”

Now she refuses to talk to me. My niece feels guilty for even being involved. And I keep asking myself whether I destroyed my relationship with my only child over an inheritance that I won’t even be around to see spent. Did I completely mishandle this? Is it wrong to tie inheritance to whether someone has kids?

Barbara C.