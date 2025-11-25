My MIL Moved in ‘for an Emergency’—Now She Refuses to Leave

Hey Bright Side,

My name is Jenna, I’m 36, and my husband Tom and I have been together for 8 years. My mother-in-law moved in with us “just for 2 weeks” after her bathroom flooded. That was 7 months ago.

At first, it was fine. She cooked, helped with our kid, and constantly told us how much she appreciated us. But then, she started... redecorating.

She replaced my curtains, rearranged my pantry, and even told me my sofa “didn’t match her energy.” I complained to my husband, and he just said, “She’s lonely, let’s give her time.”

Now it’s gotten worse. She’s changed her mailing address to our house. Last night, I overheard her on the phone saying she’s “officially moving in for good” and that she “can’t live without her favorite son nearby.”

I realized this isn’t temporary: she has no intention of leaving. My husband admits he enjoys keeping her company and feels guilty about her being alone.

I’m left living in the same house I helped pay for, but it doesn’t feel like mine anymore. The space I shared with my husband has been taken over, and I feel trapped, powerless, and confused.

I love my husband, but I can’t keep living like this. Was I wrong to expect a temporary stay to stay temporary?

— Jenna