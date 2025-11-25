She is at her house, with her child, shy do you want her leave????? Be a human
My MIL Moved in ‘for an Emergency’—Now She Refuses to Leave
Hey Bright Side,
My name is Jenna, I’m 36, and my husband Tom and I have been together for 8 years. My mother-in-law moved in with us “just for 2 weeks” after her bathroom flooded. That was 7 months ago.
At first, it was fine. She cooked, helped with our kid, and constantly told us how much she appreciated us. But then, she started... redecorating.
She replaced my curtains, rearranged my pantry, and even told me my sofa “didn’t match her energy.” I complained to my husband, and he just said, “She’s lonely, let’s give her time.”
Now it’s gotten worse. She’s changed her mailing address to our house. Last night, I overheard her on the phone saying she’s “officially moving in for good” and that she “can’t live without her favorite son nearby.”
I realized this isn’t temporary: she has no intention of leaving. My husband admits he enjoys keeping her company and feels guilty about her being alone.
I’m left living in the same house I helped pay for, but it doesn’t feel like mine anymore. The space I shared with my husband has been taken over, and I feel trapped, powerless, and confused.
I love my husband, but I can’t keep living like this. Was I wrong to expect a temporary stay to stay temporary?
— Jenna
Thank you, Jenna, for sharing your story. What you’re experiencing is difficult, confusing, and emotionally draining. It’s normal to feel hurt and unsure when someone refuses to respect the space you’ve built with your spouse.
Here is what we think, Jenna.
1. Validate your feelings, because intrusion is real and impactful.
Feeling trapped or resentful doesn’t make you selfish. Your home is your sanctuary, and it’s natural to feel your personal space and emotional boundaries have been crossed. Accepting that your frustration is valid is the first step toward addressing the issue.
2. Re-establish communication with your husband.
Even with his mother involved, honest dialogue with your spouse is essential:
- Explain how her extended stay affects your mental and emotional health.
- Discuss practical solutions for helping his mother without sacrificing your home life.
- Frame it around partnership: you need him as an ally, not just a bystander.
3. Plan actionable steps to reclaim your home.
You can support his mother while still protecting your life and marriage:
- Set clear timelines for her stay, and stick to them.
- Allocate private space and time for you and your husband.
- Seek outside advice from family counseling, legal guidance, or support networks if needed.
Taking action doesn’t make you unkind. It ensures your household, marriage, and well-being aren’t lost in the process.
You are not wrong temporary means a short period of time not permanent.
Your husband clearly don't care about your feelings about this and he don't want his mother to leave.
Pack a bag for you and your child and take some time away to visit some family or friends or even stay at a B&B or hotel for a few days.
Tell your husband he can take that time to decide whether it is your family living in the family home that you also own or if he wants to live with his mother and be a mommy's boy the rest of his life. Hopefully it will shock him in to realising what he is about to lose and tell his mother its time to go home. If it don't work then unfortunately that's him telling you that the family to made and built together is not important to him.
If that is the case make sure to tell him he is not only losing a wife and child but also a home because if it's not your family living there then it has to be sold. Don't worry though he will still have the woman he let destroy your family.
I really hope it all works out for the better and he really does realise you and your child is more important than letting his mother destroy everything you built together