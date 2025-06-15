I’m a Homewrecker and Got Pregnant, Now His Wife Wants to Meet With a Bizarre Proposal
Rebecca, 30, recently shared her emotional story with us. She knowingly became involved with a married man who had two children, ultimately contributing to the breakup of his family. Now pregnant, she believed it was time for him to leave his wife and make their relationship official. But instead of a proposal or a fresh start, Rebecca received a strange and unsettling call from his wife. And from that moment on, her life spiraled into a painful and unexpected dilemma.
Here’s Rebecca’s story.
Rebecca, 30, recently wrote to us with what felt like a genuine cry for help. She believes she deserves love and happiness, but life took an unexpected turn, and now, she finds herself lost and unsure of what to do.
She asked us to share her story in hopes that others might offer understanding, not judgment, and help her find a way forward.
Her letter began with a striking confession:
“Hi, Bright Side!
I never imagined I’d become the mistress of a married man. I was raised with strong moral values, and knowing I played a part in breaking up a family weighs heavily on me. But what’s done is done. Jack wasn’t divorced when we met, and since that day, everything in my life has changed. I don’t know what to do now. I just really need help.”
Rebecca got involved her new colleague, Jack.
Rebecca goes on with her story, saying, “My new coworker, Jack, was married with two kids when we met, but the chemistry between us was undeniable. On our second date, he told me he loved me and planned to leave his wife of 20 years. He painted her as ugly, ignorant, and selfish, and said he couldn’t stand her anymore.
Now I’m four months pregnant with his child. And last night, everything changed. Jack’s wife, Kate, called me. To my shock, she knew everything: my name, my age, where I lived, and that I was expecting her husband’s baby. But instead of anger, Kate spoke with calm and composure.
She didn’t blame me. She introduced herself politely, then said she had something to discuss, something she thought I’d want to hear. She asked me to meet her at a nearby café. I agreed.
Now, I deeply regret not calling Jack first and telling him to finally resolve things with her. Instead, I went to meet Kate. And that decision changed everything.”
Rebecca got a very bizarre offer from Jack’s wife.
Rachel continues:
“Kate asked me not to tell Jack about our meeting. She explained that he’d likely try to stop me, but insisted she had something important to say, and that it was worth hearing.
So, I lied to Jack, telling him I had plans with a friend in the city. It was hard to stay calm and act normal, but I managed.
When I arrived at the café, I recognized Kate immediately, even though we’d never met before. She was nothing like the picture Jack had painted, far from it. She was striking, poised, and confident.
But what truly caught me off guard was that she hadn’t come alone. Sitting with her were her two children with Lily, 15, and Randall, 10. They greeted me calmly, as if I were an old friend of their mother, not their father’s pregnant mistress. Then Kate, with a surreal composure, introduced me: ‘This is Rebecca, your dad’s mistress.’ And somehow, the kids didn’t even flinch. It was surreal.
Kate didn’t waste time. She looked at me and said, ‘Okay, Rebecca, let me get straight to the point. I’ve known about Jack’s affairs for a long time. I learned to live with them, as long as there were no children involved. But your situation changes everything. That’s why I asked to meet. I have a proposal for you. Don’t answer right away. Just hear me out.”
The proposal made Rebacca feel sick.
“Then before Kate could say anything, her daughter dropped a bombshell. To my shock, she said they wanted to meet their siblings. I didn’t know what to say. Kate continued to say that she had divorced Jack five months ago, something he never told me. She said that since I’m expecting his child, she wants her kids to know their sibling, and for my baby to grow up knowing them, too. I was stunned. It sounded so strange.
At first, I couldn’t believe she was serious. If I were in her shoes, if my husband had a child with another woman, I don’t think I could ever be that gracious. And considering her kids are teenagers, I doubted they’d want anything to do with the child of their father’s affair. The whole situation felt surreal.
But then something unexpected happened. Lily, Kevin’s 15-year-old daughter, spoke up. She said she already loved her unborn sibling and couldn’t wait to spoil the baby and be the best big sister from day one. Randall, her 10-year-old brother, nodded in agreement, clearly excited about the idea of having a younger sibling. I could see the sincerity in their eyes.
I left there with a whirlwind of emotions. I haven’t told Jack any of this yet, and now I don’t know how to move forward. I had no idea he was already divorced, and now his ex-wife and children are eager to welcome my baby into their lives.
I’m confused, overwhelmed, and torn. What should I do?”
