I’m a Homewrecker and Got Pregnant, Now His Wife Wants to Meet With a Bizarre Proposal

“Then before Kate could say anything, her daughter dropped a bombshell. To my shock, she said they wanted to meet their siblings. I didn’t know what to say. Kate continued to say that she had divorced Jack five months ago, something he never told me. She said that since I’m expecting his child, she wants her kids to know their sibling, and for my baby to grow up knowing them, too. I was stunned. It sounded so strange.

At first, I couldn’t believe she was serious. If I were in her shoes, if my husband had a child with another woman, I don’t think I could ever be that gracious. And considering her kids are teenagers, I doubted they’d want anything to do with the child of their father’s affair. The whole situation felt surreal.

But then something unexpected happened. Lily, Kevin’s 15-year-old daughter, spoke up. She said she already loved her unborn sibling and couldn’t wait to spoil the baby and be the best big sister from day one. Randall, her 10-year-old brother, nodded in agreement, clearly excited about the idea of having a younger sibling. I could see the sincerity in their eyes.

I left there with a whirlwind of emotions. I haven’t told Jack any of this yet, and now I don’t know how to move forward. I had no idea he was already divorced, and now his ex-wife and children are eager to welcome my baby into their lives.

I’m confused, overwhelmed, and torn. What should I do?”