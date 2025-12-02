I Refuse to Let My Boyfriend Use Me Like a Bottomless Wallet

His mom shakes her head at me with the same expression you’d give a toddler trying to pay bills with Monopoly money. “Honey, you deserve a partner who contributes.” At this point, I thought this was the worst that could’ve happened.

Then Mike, my actual, full-grown adult boyfriend, looks at me and says, “You’ll have to pay for the dinner. It’s a test. I’ll explain later.” Turns out this wasn’t a normal “meet the parents” dinner. It was some kind of bizarre initiation ritual where the girlfriend pays for the entire family to prove she’s not “planning to use their son someday.”

They wanted to see if I’m “independent enough,” meaning: earning a lot, relying only on myself, and occasionally financing them, too.

Translation:

They wanted to see if I’d happily be their family ATM while smiling through it.

They kept talking about “traditions” and “standards” and “the modern woman should provide for herself,” while conveniently ignoring the fact that their precious son didn’t even reach for his own wallet once. I love Mike, or at least the version of him that existed before last night — but I have zero desire to join a family whose idea of bonding is financial hazing.

I didn’t make a scene. I didn’t shout. I quietly excused myself, paid for my meal only (shocking, I know), and left. Mike has been calling me dramatic and “too emotional” ever since. His parents apparently think I “failed the test.”

Guys... is this real life? What do I even do with this? Do I run? Do I talk to him again? Is there a world where this isn’t a walking red flag factory?