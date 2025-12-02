WHY in the HELL ARE YOU EVEN STILL TALKING TO HIM? Is your self esteem SO LOW, that you are considering staying with this MOOCH? WHY DID IT TAKE 2 YEARS for you to meet them? Oh right, it was so you wouldn't see this coming. Dump his sorry ass, NOW. Families, at least NORMAL ONES, DONT TEST THE PARTNER.
I Refuse to Let My Boyfriend Use Me Like a Bottomless Wallet
Ella thought she was going to a sweet family dinner with the man she might marry — instead, she walked straight into a bizarre “family policy” that made her question not only the relationship, but her own sanity. One meal, one shocking rule, and suddenly the future looked nothing like she imagined.
Here’s an email we got from Ella and her story:
Hi Bright Side,
I’m Ella, 29, and I genuinely need outside eyes on this because my brain is still buffering. So, I’ve been with my boyfriend Mike for a little over two years. Things have been great, and we were quietly inching toward engagement territory.
I finally got invited to meet his parents last night. We get to the restaurant, he introduces me to his mom and dad, and literally three seconds later, he turns to me and says, “Hope you brought your wallet. We’re starving.”
I wasn’t thrilled, because, what else do you do when someone says something like that? But then his dad stands up like he’s about to deliver a sermon, clears his throat, and goes, “If she’s already struggling now, imagine the future.”
His mom shakes her head at me with the same expression you’d give a toddler trying to pay bills with Monopoly money. “Honey, you deserve a partner who contributes.” At this point, I thought this was the worst that could’ve happened.
Then Mike, my actual, full-grown adult boyfriend, looks at me and says, “You’ll have to pay for the dinner. It’s a test. I’ll explain later.” Turns out this wasn’t a normal “meet the parents” dinner. It was some kind of bizarre initiation ritual where the girlfriend pays for the entire family to prove she’s not “planning to use their son someday.”
They wanted to see if I’m “independent enough,” meaning: earning a lot, relying only on myself, and occasionally financing them, too.
Translation:
They wanted to see if I’d happily be their family ATM while smiling through it.
They kept talking about “traditions” and “standards” and “the modern woman should provide for herself,” while conveniently ignoring the fact that their precious son didn’t even reach for his own wallet once. I love Mike, or at least the version of him that existed before last night — but I have zero desire to join a family whose idea of bonding is financial hazing.
I didn’t make a scene. I didn’t shout. I quietly excused myself, paid for my meal only (shocking, I know), and left. Mike has been calling me dramatic and “too emotional” ever since. His parents apparently think I “failed the test.”
Guys... is this real life? What do I even do with this? Do I run? Do I talk to him again? Is there a world where this isn’t a walking red flag factory?
Bright Side community had some explosive opinions to share:
- starlite_92
I think you handled this well. If this is how they treat you now, it will only get worse. Their “test” sounds more like an excuse to shift responsibilities onto you. You deserve better than starting a marriage with a financial audition.
- Rico.M
I don’t really see the problem. Some families have traditions, and maybe they just wanted to make sure you’re serious. You could have talked it out with him instead of leaving. Communication matters more than walking away.
- windbreaker33
This sounds very concerning. A partner who lets his parents test you like a job applicant is not ready for marriage. It’s not your duty to prove your worth through a dinner bill. Please rethink the engagement idea.
- Milly_L
I’m not sure you should judge them so quickly. Maybe they’ve had past experiences that made them cautious. You said you love Mike, so maybe hear him out before making a big decision.
WHY in the HELL ARE YOU EVEN STILL TALKING TO HIM? Is your self esteem SO LOW, that you are considering staying with this MOOCH? WHY DID IT TAKE 2 YEARS for you to meet them? Oh right, it was so you wouldn't see this coming. Dump his sorry ass, NOW. Families, at least NORMAL ONES, DONT TEST THE PARTNER.
- elm_tree17
Your boyfriend’s reaction bothers me more than his parents. Calling you emotional and dramatic after something like this is not okay. If he cannot stand up for you during a simple dinner, what happens when things get harder?
- 6thOrbit
Honestly, it sounds like they were being practical. Financial stability is important, and maybe they wanted to see if you two were aligned. I wouldn’t take it so personally.
- not_a_robot_51
Something feels extremely wrong about this situation. A test without consent is manipulation. If they wanted to talk finances, they could have done it like adults instead of setting you up at a restaurant.
- HazyFog_
I’m surprised how calm you stayed. I would have been too shocked to think straight. You did the right thing by paying only for yourself. If he wants a relationship where you cover everything, that’s not a partnership.
- Vera-0_0
I think both sides reacted strongly. They shouldn’t have tested you, but leaving without trying to understand their perspective probably made things worse. Maybe a longer conversation could help clear the air.
Here’s a piece of advice from Bright Side team:
I can't believe the people saying it's ok. Smdh. A conversation about finances should be between the couple, not a "test" at a family dinner. You handled it well. If he wasn't calling you "dramatic" etc I'd suggest couples counseling. But that 🤷
Dear Ella,
Your situation isn’t just about a dinner bill — it’s about a family trying to define your role before you’ve agreed to anything. Pay close attention to the fact that Mike didn’t warn you, protect you, or even check whether you were comfortable; that silence is often more revealing than the test itself.
Before you make any long-term plans, ask yourself if you want a future where every disagreement is reframed as your “failure.” Talk to Mike directly and calmly, and watch very carefully whether he listens or immediately becomes defensive.
If he keeps insisting it was “just a tradition,” that means he’s prioritizing his family’s script over genuine partnership. You might also want to ask what other “tests” exist that he hasn’t mentioned yet. If the first introduction already includes pressure, blame, and unpaid expectations, it rarely improves after marriage.
Most importantly, check whether you’re choosing him because of the relationship you have — or the one you’ve been hoping it could become. You deserve a partner who stands beside you, not one who pushes you forward as a demonstration piece.
