I Cleared My Schedule for My Boyfriend, but I Wasn’t His Priority

Hey Bright Side,

Taking time off work isn’t easy for me. I hadn’t seen my long-distance boyfriend in almost a year, so I planned a surprise visit. I had a spare key and knew he’d be at work. I was nervous but excited as I unlocked the door, but the moment I stepped inside, I froze.

He was there, with his daughter on the couch. He was surprised, but almost immediately asked if I could watch her because his friends were coming over. I stood there stunned, suitcase still in hand, while he casually told me we’d just “chill at home.” Everything we’d dreamed about—hiking, a food truck festival, movie nights—was suddenly off the table.

When I reminded him I flew out to spend time with him, he smiled and said, “You’re great with her,” as if that made it okay to turn me into an unplanned babysitter.

So I stayed one night, then rebooked an early flight home. I spent the rest of my vacation alone. And honestly? It was peaceful.

We haven’t talked much since. And for the first time, I’m not rushing to fix it. I just never imagined I’d feel this invisible to someone I once felt so close to.

—Jasmine