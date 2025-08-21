I Took My Daughter’s Phone Away to Discipline Her, but It Unexpectedly Caused Chaos

Hey,

So, my daughter’s always on her phone, like, nonstop. I got fed up and set a rule of only one hour a day on her phone. Well, she was NOT happy about it. “You’ll regret this!” she yelled at me.

Then, last week, I get this urgent call from her school. The teacher says, “Please come, your daughter’s in the principal’s office.” I rush over there, not knowing what I was walking into.

Turns out, she got caught using a phone during class, watching TikTok while the teacher was talking. But, I had her phone at home. They showed me the one she was using.

It wasn’t hers, it was a different one. She had borrowed it from a friend and was hiding it in her locker.

When we got home, I had to ask her about it. She didn’t even try to deny it. “You just don’t get it!” she snapped. “My friends are everything! You’ve cut me off from everyone!”

I told her, “You lied. You broke the rules at school, and you hid it from me.”

She cried, and I kept my cool, but inside, I was really mad. Not just because she disobeyed me, but because I feel like I don’t even know her anymore. I ended up grounding her.

But now, I’m wondering if I’m just making it worse. Every time I try to talk to her, she looks at me like I’m the enemy. What should I do next?

Kirsten