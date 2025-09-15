My Parents Gave All Their Money to My Unemployed Brother—So I Served a Payback They Won’t Forget

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Iris. I’m 28. I’ve always been independent and started working summer jobs at 15.

Now I have a steady job in finance and even support my retired parents, knowing how hard they worked their whole lives.

My older brother, Ian, who is 32, has never held a steady job. He’s unemployed, has no savings, relies on our parents and still lives with them.

Recently, he complained about wanting to feel more “independent,” so my parents put our family house up for sale. Their plan was to downsize to a small apartment and buy him a studio with the leftover money.

But the real shock came when they told me they also decided to leave him all their savings—$80,000. Naturally, I was upset, but Mom said, “Don’t be selfish! Your future is safe, his isn’t!”