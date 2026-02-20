12 Success Stories That Prove Office Kindness Brings Quiet Happiness and True Joy

Lana was the poor new colleague everyone made fun of. I became her friend, had lunch with her, and trained her. She progressed fast. In a year, she was my senior.

Then, I was suddenly fired. No idea why. That night, Lana came to see me. My blood froze when she said, “I’m the one who got you fired.” I couldn’t speak.

She told me the company was planning to lay off the entire department next month. No severance, no warning. She found out through her new position.

The only way to protect me was to get me terminated now because fired employees were entitled to a full severance package and legal protection. If I waited for the layoff, I’d get nothing.

Then she handed me a folder with a recommendation letter she had already sent to four companies and a job offer from one of them with a higher salary. She had saved my career. She told me she would never forget that I was the only person who treated her like a human when everyone else laughed at her.

One month later, the entire department was let go. Every person who mocked her walked out with nothing. I started my new job that same month.

There’s a psychology behind how people remember kindness. It stays with them longer than any insult ever could. The ones you lift up when they have nothing are the same ones who will catch you before you ever hit the ground.