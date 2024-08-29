Meg Ryan Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance and Looks Unrecognizable

When Harry Met Sally fame, Meg Ryan, was recently honored at a Film Festival. The actress rarely spotted at events received a prestigious award for her significant contributions to the film industry. Meg’s outfit and appearance got people mesmerized.

62-year-old Meg Ryan looked unrecognizable yet stunning at the recent event. She was celebrated at the Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina. “It’s an award in recognition of outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, to her incredible talents,” said festival director Jovan Marjanović as he presented Ryan with a silver heart-shaped award.

Invision/Invision/East News

Ryan also presented a special screening of her 1998 romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail at an open-air cinema, the same venue where it was first shown at the festival in 1999. The actress looked radiant in a gray dress, black Prada loafers, and sunglasses.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Fans were thrilled to see Meg Ryan again in public. One fan commented, “You really deserve all the awards. You are a spectacle of interpretation. You are the best actress and always so beautiful.” Another added, “You look beautiful! Congrats!”

IMAGO/Antonio Balic/CROPIX/Imago Stock and People/East News