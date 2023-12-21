“We Were Destined,” Meg Ryan, 62, Shares Emotional Updates About Her Adopted Daughter

Meg Ryan, at 62, graces the cover of Glamour’s December 2023 issue, discussing her latest film project, What Happens Later, co-written by Meg and inspired by her personal experiences, including the adoption of her daughter, Daisy.

Meg and Daisy’s bond began in 2006.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

The actress, known for her iconic roles, made a touching decision for her character, Willa—adding an adoption story mirroring her own experience with daughter Daisy, adopted from China at age 2 in 2006. “I put that in there because my daughter is my daughter,” Meg shared, expressing the magical bond they share.



“I’m convinced of magic because of our relationship. We were destined,” she added.

Her daughter’s achievements become sources of inspiration.

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Proudly, Meg highlights Daisy’s achievements, navigating her first year of college with determination. Daisy, 18, immerses herself in design, sewing, and tailoring, even raiding Meg’s closet for creative inspiration.

She celebrates her role as a mom for two amazing kids.

In addition to Daisy, Meg celebrates her role as mom to actor Jack Quaid, 31, whom she shares with ex Dennis Quaid. Reflecting on her children, Meg exclaims, “My kids have always been a blast. They’re the best hang, alive with curiosity and worldly interests.”





During an interview, Meg couldn’t contain her pride: “I have two of the greatest kids—hilarious, smart, kind, and genuinely interested in the world. Both of them make the world a little better, and I’m just so proud of them.”

At 61, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance, and her looks surprised many people as she looked unrecognizable.