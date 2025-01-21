10 People Shared Their “I’d Go Back and Punch Myself” Moments

We all have those memories that make us cringe just thinking about them—moments we wish we could erase or handle completely differently. Whether it’s an awkward interaction, a regrettable decision, or an unintentional blunder, these situations tend to linger in the back of our minds. In this compilation, you’ll find stories from 10 people who bravely shared their most awkward and embarrassing experiences for the world to see.

  • I had a great day at the pool. Toward the afternoon, a man came up to me and whispered in my ear, "Ma'am, there's a problem with your swimsuit." Panicked, I reached behind me—and froze. I felt something absolutely horrifying: It was sticky and gooey.
    Slowly, I turned my head to glance back and saw a giant glob of melting chocolate ice cream smearing across the back of my swimsuit. It must have happened earlier when I sat down on the poolside lounge chair. I was running around like this all day and no one said anything.
  • Summer of ’99, I met a girl who stole my heart, but I was too nervous to approach her. On our last day of vacation, her friend pulled me aside and said, “Look, she’s really into you! Are you going to make a move or not?”
    That night, we sat on the edge of the pool. I held her hand. But as I leaned toward her for the inevitable romantic kiss, I bottled it and said, “Hey, my mate Graham has a weird thing on his ear like that.” (She had a tiny little skin tag on her ear lobe.)
    She looked at me, an awkward pause ensued, and a tear rolled down her cheek. She wiped it off, stood up and walked away without saying a word. Her friend returned and asked, “So, what happened?” I explained. Her friend replied that she was really sensitive about her ear.
    I never spoke to her again. I still think about this 25 years later. © pankThuMonkey / Reddit [edited]
  • I was attending a conference at a hotel that apparently had several conferences going on at once. I got to the lobby and just started going to town on a buffet. A guy comes over and, very politely, asks me how I know the group. Yep, not my conference. Thanks for the chicken, bye. © Stu_Pididiot / Reddit
  • This was like 10 years ago and I still cringe. I was having dinner with some friends, and this one girl said her sister was recovering from surgery. She didn’t say what kind of surgery but mentioned it was a procedure that women get sometimes, and mentioned a few other details, and from context clues, I put it together that she was talking about a boob job.
    So, I said something along the lines of, “Well, hopefully that improves her confidence.” She was not talking about a boob job. She was talking about a hysterectomy. © ice-eight / Reddit
  • I was at a friend’s apartment in college. There were a bunch of us taking turns playing 4-player Mario Kart. Someone handed me a controller, and the race started.
    I somehow made it through the whole race while looking at the wrong screen. I never noticed; I just thought the steering was a little off. When the race finished, and someone pointed out that I’d been stuck in a ditch the whole time, looking at the wrong screen, it was so embarrassing. © moldymooncheese / Reddit
  • I forgot I had a dentist appointment the next day and missed going to bed early. So the next day, I woke up very early and was extremely tired. I had no idea how I actually got to the dentist. It's all a blur.
    First, I fell asleep on the dentist chair. Repeatedly. Snoring loudly enough to wake myself up from it.
    After the procedure was done, the dentist, who was an old lady, gestured me to the exit. Instead of seeing it as a hand gesture, I started to shake her hand. And not in a formal way, but a full on dap handshake while she still had her rubber gloves on. And maybe it's worth mentioning I'm an adult, far from being a teenager. © derbre5911 / Reddit
  • I thought I was being sneaky and taking a picture of my crush across the classroom. But when I looked at the pictures, they were staring DIRECTLY into the lens. © ploopyfloof / Reddit
  • I attended a funeral last week for my uncle. I didn’t turn my phone off, and some stupid alarm I had set—for whatever godforsaken reason, I couldn’t tell you—went off. In the middle of the eulogy. I practically tore my jacket apart trying to get to that thing, and then I wanted to disintegrate on the spot. © CollateralSandwich / Reddit
  • When I was around 13 or 14, I played a music show at my middle school. After the performance, my English teacher—who had just returned from maternity leave—came up to me with her newborn baby. For some inexplicable reason, I offered a handshake to the baby.
    Don’t ask me why. I’ve always been awkward with babies. © Chefinho1234 / Reddit
  • While leaving the checkout at the grocery store, I was juggling my card, cash back, and receipt while trying to load my bags into the cart. The nice kid ringing me up was making pleasant small talk and asking if I needed help. In a rush to not hold up the line, I hurriedly threw everything into the cart, turned, waved over my shoulder, and said, “Bye! Love you!”
    The moment the words left my mouth, I turned eight shades of red. To be fair, that’s how I usually end calls with my kids and husband, so it just came out naturally as I was leaving the store. © HeyThereDelilah1313 / Reddit

The workplace is often a source of surprises, throwing unexpected moments our way when we’re least prepared. In this link, we’ve brought together real-life accounts from 10 people who recalled their "I shouldn’t have said that" moments with customers.

