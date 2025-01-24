Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife’s Reacts to His New Romance, Leaving Fans Amazed

After nearly 30 years of marriage, the world was left heartbroken by the separation of Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman. Now, as news of Hugh’s new romance emerges, Deborra-Lee’s response has stirred deep emotions, leaving everyone taken aback.

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News , zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Deborra-Lee Furness didn’t feel sadness but instead a sense of relief when she saw photos of her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, publicly with his former co-star Sutton Foster. According to an insider, the images symbolized closure for Deborra-Lee, bringing an end to months of lingering uncertainty and suspicion, finally allowing her to embrace a new chapter in her life. The 69-year-old Australian actress had devoted nearly three decades to her life with Hugh. Their 27-year marriage, once celebrated as a shining example of enduring love in Hollywood, came to an unexpected end in September 2023, leaving fans stunned by the news.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Shortly after their separation, rumors began swirling about Hugh Jackman, 56, and Sutton Foster, 49. The two had first crossed paths while working on The Music Man in 2020, during a time when Sutton was still married to her ex-husband, Ted Griffin. The whispers were finally laid to rest as Hugh and Sutton were spotted hand-in-hand on a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, confirming their new relationship. For Deborra-Lee Furness, the photos brought unexpected feelings. Insiders reveal that the months following the split had been clouded by doubt and suspicion for her. While the public revelation of Hugh’s romance may have been painful, it also brought a newfound clarity, helping her close the chapter on lingering uncertainties.

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News



“Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief, to be honest with you,” a source shared. The photos confirmed what she had suspected for some time, giving her the validation needed to start focusing on her own future without the weight of unanswered questions or lingering doubts. While the breakup and its aftermath have undoubtedly been difficult, Deborra-Lee is now turning her attention to the road ahead. She’s ready to move forward, closing the chapter on a relationship that, despite its many beautiful moments, has reached its natural end.

zz/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

