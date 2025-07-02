My Daughter Couldn’t Respect Privacy, and a Family Fight Broke Out

The man wrote, “I have a daughter, Emily (16F), from a previous marriage. My wife, Sasha, has a son the same age, Mark (16M). Mark doesn’t stay with us that often; he prefers to stay with his bio dad. That being said, when he is here, I find Mark to be a pretty good kid, polite and respectful.

His dad decided to take a trip for work, in the last few weeks of school, so Mark’s here for a bit. He’s out of the house most of the time and doesn’t take up much space. He does get kind of grumpy when there’s too much going on around him, especially noise, but for that, his favorite thing is the expensive noise-cancelling headphones, which he almost always has with him — a present from his dad.

Emily’s school has already finished, so she’s home. The problem is that the room Mark is, sometimes has miscellaneous items put in when he’s not here, and therefore Emily seems to think it’s fair game to go through his stuff. I’ve told her to stop, but Sasha hasn’t been taking it seriously, in my opinion, saying that most of Mark’s stuff is easy to replace.”