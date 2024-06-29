30 Problem-Solving Items You Need to Have at Hand at All Times

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you’re one clever gadget away from a total nightmare? No worries; we’ve all been there. That is why we carefully selected these handy essentials. Get ready for smooth sailing from now on. Let’s dive in!

1. Get this drill brush set if you’re sick and tired of the exhausting, consistent cleaning. No more sore muscles or working too hard, and no more trying to get that persistent mold off in vain. This product is very useful for cleaning the shower walls, baseboards, inside the stove, shower, etc. It comes with a variety of cleaning heads for different purposes.

2. Use this UV flashlight to see those stubborn spots on your carpet and furniture and clean them. Aside from detecting pet urine and different leaks, it is perfect for finding scorpions, bed bugs, hornworms, and ringworms. You can also take it with you on a trip to check the hygiene level of your hotel room.

3. This reusable lint roller is a must for any pet parent. It is a great tool to efficiently and almost effortlessly clean couches, pillows, and rugs. No more hair everywhere!

4. Level up your bathroom routine with this exfoliating back scrubber with rounded pull tabs. You can remove dead skin comfortably and efficiently thanks to the rough fabric and comfortable grip.

5. Your dishwasher will look as good as new after you use these cleaning tablets. This product powers away mineral buildup and limescale. It cleans in places you can’t even see—you won’t recognize your dishwasher when the job is done.

6. Keep your toilet bowl squeaky clean with this safe and sure pumice stone with a convenient handle. It also successfully conquers stubborn tub stains, sink stains, and shower marks. Safe to use on porcelain.

7. This hands-free electric device makes opening a can a piece of cake. It opens cans safely and leaves a smooth edge, which means no more cuts on sharp edges.

8. Keep all your cords, power banks, mice, earphones, and flash drives conveniently organized with a little help from this waterproof, shockproof organizer. Perfect for taking on a trip or just for storing your things safely.

9. A must-have this summer. This ice cube tray produces spherical ice pieces. They are easy to put inside water bottles and are fun to look at. You can also add some fruit or herbs to your ice cubes. The product is easy to use and clean. It also doesn’t take up a lot of space in a freezer.

10. This grooming glove is well-known for its functionality. It works wonders. No matter how fluffy your furry friend is, this item will remove all the excessive fur. And it fits nicely on a hand, too.

11. This viral product is a lifesaver, and every parent should know about it. It is a multi-motion baby swing. It features 5 unique motions, 5 speeds, and 4 built-in sounds. Your baby will be entertained for hours!

12. No matter how dirty your brushes are, this superfast electric brush cleaner machine will solve this problem. Your brushes will be clean and dry in less than a minute.

13. This salad spinner is a huge time-saver in the kitchen. It is easy to use. After you put your salad inside the device, push the top of the lid and wait. Then press the little button to stop the device. Voilà!

14. This cute little cow is a functional tabletop vacuum cleaner. This fun device is surprisingly effective and long-lasting. It easily cleans up all the dust, crumbs, debris, and eraser scraps. And it is also nice to look at.

15. Here is a way to make sweeping and mopping much more bearable. Just get these extra-thick, 100% cotton, washable mop pads. The product is super absorbent and picks up hair with ease.

16. Always have at hand this compact electric screwdriver. It is suitable for all popular types of screws. The product is great for doing household repairs or different DIY projects. Keep in mind that it is not suitable for drilling tasks. It comes in a variety of colors.

17. Have a glass of water at night with all the comfort you can get. Here is an automatic water bottle pump. You can charge the device via USB. Once it is fully charged, it will last up to 30–40 days (around 4–6 bottles of 5-gallon water).

18. These fluffy wool dryer balls will leave your clothes feeling nice and soft. They reduce clothing wrinkles and considerably save you time on drying it. Great alternative to plastic balls and liquid softeners.

19. This plastic basket is too multi-functional, really. Aside from being a laundry basket, it can be used to store clothes, toys, books, towels, underwear, quilts, and other things. It also makes a great grocery tote. It is also conveniently collapsible—a huge space saver.

20. This little mushroom is a fun and functional herb grinder. It is pretty simple to use: add your herbs, put on the mushroom top, and twist. The product is made from durable and food-safe ceramic.

21. Never lose, drop, or scratch your glasses again with this clever little thingie. It is a magnetic eyeglass holder. You can attach it to anything you like.

22. Safely clean your sneakers in the washing machine with this mesh shoe laundry bag. It features a sturdy zipper, so nothing will get lost in the process. You can use it for toys and bras as well.

23. These stylish laundry bags are pretty practical. They are waterproof, foldable, and rolling. Easily stored when not in use. They also have very decent, sturdy handles. Come in a variety of colors.

24. Do the dishes using these biodegradable cellulose sponges. They expand fast in water and dry very quickly after use. That is why these fruit-shaped sponges last a long time without being stinky. The product comes in a pack of 12.

25. Versatility is the second name of this gadget. This handy glass bottle can be used as a dispenser or a sprayer, whichever you need at the time. Crafted from safe and odorless materials.

26. These 2 spoon rests are not just eye candy. These thingies can hold a lot of stuff, are heat-resistant, and don’t slip around. Very helpful when you are cooking.

27. Here is a functional alternative to regular laundry baskets that makes doing laundry ridiculously easy. This collapsible item is more like a laundry bag with extended shoulder straps and sturdy handles. It keeps your hands free, if needed. Very convenient!

28. Use this lightweight, cordless, handheld vacuum cleaner to clean your desktop, computer, keyboard, different electronic devices, and car interiors. The device is compact but pretty powerful, and it efficiently vacuums all the dust and debris.

29. Not only do these natural, eco-friendly laundry balls minimize static and wrinkles and reduce drying time, but they also look extremely cute. These guys are also quite versatile; you can use them as an aroma diffuser or a dog toy (but carefully).

30. This stain remover is a miracle worker, for sure. The results speak for themselves! This stain-buster is fast, strong, and versatile. It is also a safer choice and doesn’t contain phosphate, fragrance, dye, sulfate, formaldehyde, sulfates, peroxide, or chlorine. It works on most carpets, clothes, linens, and upholstery. The pack includes 3 pieces.

We hope you liked our picks and will not miss out on an opportunity to make your routine a bit smoother. No matter how frustrating your problems are, these problem-solving gems will always have your back.