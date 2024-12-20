I Tracked My Daughter’s Phone and Discovered a Disgusting Secret

Some parents go to great lengths to ensure their child’s safety. Concerned about her daughter going to college, Serena secretly placed a tracker to monitor her whereabouts. What she discovered was so shocking that Serena felt lost and betrayed, prompting her to reach out to us for advice.

This is Serena’s letter:

Hi Serena! Thank you for sharing your story. We’ve prepared some tips that can help you navigate through this situation.

Focus on rebuilding trust.

Instead of fixating on the secrecy, use this moment as an opportunity to rebuild trust with both your daughter and husband. Start by acknowledging their fear of your disapproval and expressing a willingness to understand her passion for makeup and social media. Ask open-ended questions about her career goals, her accomplishments so far, and why this path matters to her. By showing genuine curiosity and empathy, you can encourage open dialogue and begin to mend the emotional gap caused by their actions.

Propose a balanced compromise.

Support your daughter’s career decision while suggesting she complement her passion with practical knowledge to ensure long-term stability. For example, propose that she enroll in part-time online courses in business, marketing, or finance to help her manage her growing influencer platform. This way, she continues to develop her creative career while also building skills that will benefit her in the future. This approach allows you to remain involved in her development without undermining her dreams.

Celebrate her achievements.

Take a step back and recognize how much your daughter has accomplished on her own. Building a following of over 200k on social media and working in a high-end beauty parlor shows immense talent, effort, and dedication. Instead of focusing on her deviation from the college path, express pride in her success and interest in her work. Celebrate her passion and the fact that she’s building a career around something she loves. This acknowledgment can strengthen your relationship and encourage her to include you in her life decisions going forward.

Set clear expectations with your husband.

Have an honest conversation with your husband about how his decision to support your daughter in secret affected your trust. While it’s commendable that he encouraged her to pursue her passion, explain that you feel excluded from an important parenting decision. Discuss how both of you can align better in the future when it comes to making decisions about your daughter. Setting clear expectations for transparency and mutual respect will ensure that you both work as a team and avoid similar situations in the future.