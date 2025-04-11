My MIL Doesn’t Want to Be a Grandma—She Wants to Be My Baby’s Mom

In the dream, my husband and I were in a terrible car accident, and we didn’t survive. She said it was so vivid and repetitive that it felt like a warning—a prediction she couldn’t ignore. She was convinced that it wasn’t just a nightmare, but something that would eventually come true.

She believed it was her responsibility to make sure he was taken care of, and she wanted to secure herself as his legal guardian before anything could happen. In her mind, she couldn’t bear the thought of anyone else adopting Ethan.

Even if nothing happens and the dream turns out to be just that—a dream—she felt that she needed to take this step. After all, who else would take care of Ethan after us as parents? We don’t have any other close relatives, so in a way, her request started to make a bit of sense.

Now, I can’t help but wonder—maybe she’s right to think ahead about our baby’s future. Is it worth considering these things, even while we’re alive, just to ensure he’s secure?

Sincerely,

Natalie