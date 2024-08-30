“Just like Harry”, Prince William Flaunts New Look With Beard and Divides Fans

Prince William’s recent appearance has caused quite a stir among royal fans. In a video with Kate Middleton, he revealed his new facial hair, which has received mixed reactions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in a social media clip celebrating the end of the Paris Olympics. While other famous faces like Snoop Dogg and David Beckham were featured, it was William, aged 42, who stole the spotlight with his fresh beard.

YUI MOK/AFP/East News

Princess Catherine, who is currently battling cancer, accompanied him. During their summer break, William and Kate enjoyed time off with their three children: Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6).

William’s new look has sparked mixed reactions from fans. “William, Prince of Wales, is rocking the beard!” commented a fan, praising his new style. “William is homely enough that he looks better with the beard. Just like Harry.” added another.



While some think Prince William is better off without the facial hair, “Not too sure about The Prince’s beard”. “I’m not in love with the beard stubble”, another confessed.



