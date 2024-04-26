King Charles Awards Kate Middleton and Prince William With Historic New Titles, Creates a Stir

The Princess of Wales, who is currently battling cancer , has been honored with a new title that didn't exist before. King Charles III has bestowed upon Kate and Prince William new titles, recognizing their contributions and dedication towards public service. Queen Camilla also received a new title.

In a recent announcement, King Charles III honored Kate Middleton by appointing her as the “Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.” This title is entirely new, as no one has held it before. The Order of the Companions was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognize outstanding achievements in public service, arts, medicine, and sciences.

Despite facing health challenges, Kate remains committed to her work. Her involvement with organizations like the Little Princess Trust and her childhood development initiative, Shaping Us, demonstrates her unwavering dedication. Although she is currently taking a step back to focus on her recovery, Kate has expressed her intention to return to her royal duties as soon as possible.

Queen Camilla received the title “Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.” Meanwhile, Prince William was granted the new title of “Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath,” a position previously held by King Charles. Despite his wife’s health update, the Prince of Wales continues to fulfill his royal responsibilities. He has stepped up in place of his father, who announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

While most royal fans were thrilled to see the princess getting honored, many also were left concerned by the news. "When something is going wrong, they get new titles and medals 🏅? What is coming out soon?" expressed a person. "Definitely a distraction as to what is really happening," added another.

