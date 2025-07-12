My Ex Tried to Replace Me as a Mom—But I Refused to Be Erased

Hello Bright Side. I never thought I’d be the type of person to write one of these posts, but I feel like I’m disappearing from my own son’s life, and I don’t know how to stop it. I’m not looking for pity. I just need to know I’m not crazy — that someone out there understands what this feels like.

My ex-husband and I divorced about a year and a half ago. We have a 9-year-old son. When we split, we agreed on a 50/50 custody schedule — two weeks with me, two with him.

On paper, it was fair. Balanced. I remember thinking, “We’re doing this the right way. We’re both showing up.”

And I did. I still do. Every time my son is with me, I keep my ex in the loop.

If there’s a school issue, I let him know. If our son scrapes his knee, has a bad dream, needs a project done — I text. I update. Because co-parenting, right?

But when my son is with his dad... there’s silence. I find out things by accident. Through my kid. Through emails, I’m somehow not copied on. Through offhand comments from other parents.