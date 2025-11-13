I’ll Babysit My Grandkids for Free, but They Have to Follow My Rules, Whether My DIL Likes It or Not

Dear Bright Side,

I have three wonderful grandchildren who mean the world to me, but keeping up with them isn’t as easy as it once was. I’m 62 now, retired, and my energy isn’t what it used to be. No matter how much I adore them, it’s become a challenge to match their pace.

Still, I’ve always made an effort to babysit whenever I could. It’s time I truly treasure, but things recently took a turn. My son and daughter-in-law asked if I could start watching the kids more regularly since their usual babysitter had to step away.

I didn’t answer right away. I thought about it carefully and told them I’d be happy to help on one condition: they’d have to agree to a few new ground rules. My son wanted to know what those rules were, so I explained.