I Excluded My MIL From My Childbirth—She Is Not My Priority

“It all started the day our son was born. I ended up having an unexpected C-section. Firstly, all the grandparents were upset about the lack of updates. Next, we decided we didn’t want any visitors after delivery.

Once my in-laws found out I was having a C-section, they texted my husband saying that they were coming to the hospital. My husband said that he felt that wasn’t a good idea and that they shouldn’t come. Then they texted saying they were at the hospital. My husband tried to speak to them, saying that I just came out of surgery, and I wasn’t completely aware, and nurses were coming in and out attending to me.

I barely had time with my son yet, but my MIL stormed into the hospital and tried to come in and see him. My husband had to put his foot down and say that it was still not a good idea, and he would prefer that they didn’t. They were upset about this, but days later he talked it out with them, and they said they understood.”