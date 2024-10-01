My MIL Secretly Gave Away My Cats — So I Got the Ultimate Payback

Alana thought everything was fine. Her cats, Bella and Max, had lived with her for years, despite her husband Adam’s mild allergies. But after returning from a short business trip, the house felt disturbingly quiet—her beloved pets were gone. Adam’s mother, who had been staying with them, insisted they “ran away.” But Alana knew something wasn’t right.

Alana sent a message to us.

Hello Bright Side! I couldn’t imagine one day I would be writing to you, but here I am. My husband and I have been married for two years, and before we got married, I had two cats, Bella and Max. They’ve been with me for over ten years, and honestly, they’re family. My husband, Adam, has always been allergic to them, but we’ve managed his symptoms with medicine. He never really liked the idea of having them around, but he understood that I couldn’t just get rid of them after all these years. A couple of times, Adam suggested that we should find them a new home so he wouldn’t have to suffer through the allergies, but I always stood firm. They were my babies, and I wasn’t about to give them away.

Recently, my MIL (Susan) moved in with us. It was temporary while her house was being renovated. It was supposed to be for a month, maybe two, and I didn’t think much of it at first. But things got complicated when I had to leave on a business trip for a few days. I made sure everything was set up for Bella and Max before I left, left detailed instructions for Adam and Susan. And I thought things would be fine. When I came back from a business trip, I realized the cats were gone.

I immediately asked Adam and Susan where they were, and Susan looked oddly calm. My MIL said the cats must’ve run off. That didn’t make sense. My cats were indoor cats; they never tried to go outside. I pressed her for more information, but she kept brushing me off, saying they probably slipped out when the door was open. I knew something wasn’t right and after pushing harder, she finally admitted it. My MIL had given them away. I was furious, shaking with anger. How could she do that? These were my cats! She just flat out refused to tell me where she took them, only repeating that they were in “good hands” now, as if that would make me feel better.

I turned to Adam, expecting him to be just as shocked as I was, but his face told me he wasn’t. He knew. He didn’t stop her. I felt a wave of betrayal wash over me. I had trusted both of them, and they had gone behind my back, taking away something precious to me. I confronted the MIL, demanding the return of my pets, but Susan refused. Then I’ve decided to take drastic action — to cut Susan off financially, halting the support my and my husband had been providing during her renovations. With her resources dried up, Susan had no choice but to come clean, and Bella and Max were finally brought back home. But I still don’t know how to move forward from this. It’s not just about the cats—it’s about trust, respect, and knowing that they had no right to make this decision for me. Now I’m left wondering whether things with Adam can ever be the same. What should I do?



Kind regards,

Alana

Here are a few tips on what can be done.

Alana, the situation you’re facing is incredibly difficult, as it involves both your emotional connection to your pets and a breach of trust between you, your husband, and your mother-in-law. Here are some key steps you can take:

Assert Boundaries and Communicate Clearly. It’s important to establish firm boundaries, especially with your mother-in-law. Since your husband allowed this to happen, a conversation with him first about what happened and why it wasn’t okay is crucial. Make sure he understands the emotional impact this has on you. Afterwards, you can address the issue with your mother-in-law together, reinforcing the boundaries on matters like your pets or other personal decisions.

Take Time for Yourself. Dealing with a controlling or manipulative mother-in-law can take a toll on your mental health. It’s okay to take a step back from her, limit interactions when necessary, and focus on activities that bring you joy and calm. Your well-being should be a priority​.

Work on Rebuilding Trust With Your Husband. This breach of trust between you and your husband needs to be addressed. Rather than focusing on blame, talk about how the situation has hurt you and affected your trust in him. Rebuilding that trust will require open communication and perhaps creating shared boundaries that ensure you're both on the same page going forward. While this situation is hard to navigate, taking a proactive and clear approach can help you move forward.