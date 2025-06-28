18 Places That Went From Grimy to Gleaming Thanks to a Deep Clean

Pressure washing isn’t just a chore or job; it’s oddly satisfying, addictively therapeutic, and totally transformative. From mossy sidewalks to fences that forgot their true color, this powerful cleaning method doesn’t just refresh surfaces, it reveals them. Ready to blast the past and fall in love with your home all over again?

1. “Cleaning the pool.”

2. Isn’t it great seeing how something is being transformed? Getting from filthy to crystal clean.

3. “I wanted to powerwash the deck.”

4. “Satisfying wall cleaning.”

5. “My first time power washing. Here’s the result. I haven’t left it 100% clean as it uses a bit too much water, and I like a little patina.”

6. “Before/after of pressure washing the side of my house (probably 4 years since last time).”

7. “Before washing -> After washing.”

8. A car that required some deep cleaning. Mission succeeded!

9. Is your front porch as clean as you think? Probably not. Maybe it needs a good cleaning too!

10. “Before: Mold and mildew have taken over during the winter. After: Fresh, clean, and ready for those sunny days ahead!”

11. We often take it for granted that our exterior spaces will look dirty. However, it shouldn’t be this way. There is always a solution.

12. “Just power washed my fence. However, it looks like the previous owner got tire marks on the bottom.”

13. “Over time, dirt, mildew, and grime build up on your siding—dulling your home’s appearance and shortening its lifespan.”

14. This roof was a ground where humidity was celebrating its dominance. Now, it’s a clean, humid-free place.

15. “Before, they had a green pool, so they visited us in-store and received all the advice and products needed to get their pool back to beautiful, crystal-clear!”



16. “I cleaned this bathroom under 4-5 hours.”

This is a bloody miracle! © bethybabes / Reddit

17. “I’m house-sitting for friends, and this shower has looked like this since they moved in. My friends didn’t think it could be cleaned. I wasn’t sure it could either, but I love a challenge.”

18. “I tried everything. Nothing was working. So, I tested toilet bowl cleaner. Desperate times call for desperate measures.”