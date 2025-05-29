14+ Easy Cleaning Hacks People Use to Make Their Homes Look New Again

“I have a fabric couch and a big dog, so my couch gets covered in lint and dog hair pretty quickly. After trying everything from lint rollers to vacuuming (with little success), I decided to try something unconventional: I used my husband’s electric razor.

The result? The couch looks almost brand new! It removed all the lint and dog hair effortlessly. I know this probably isn’t great for the fabric if done regularly, but it definitely gave my old couch a refreshed look. If you decide to give it a try, be cautious and test it on a small, hidden area first. For a quick fix, though, I can highly recommend it!”