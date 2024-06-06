20+ Gifts That Made an Everlasting Impression

Buying and giving gift cards is easy, which is why they are rapidly gaining popularity. However, not everyone likes to receive these as gifts. People are happier with something carefully selected or handmade. This is the opinion of the characters in this selection.

1. Souvenirs from exotic countries can be very peculiar.



I have a colleague at work who is a freeloader, a really fake and unpleasant person. A month before I was going on vacation, he started begging me to buy him a souvenir, any knick-knack.

So I brought him a variety of spices from India. Only they were actually goat droppings covered with herbs and spices. He deserved it! © Podslushano / Ideer

2. "My wife kept saying she needed a new bra, so I tried to be creative this Valentine's Day."

3. "My son signed his first lease today with some friends. I’ve been seasoning and cooking with this wedding gift since before he was born so that I could give it to him on this milestone."

4. "A hummingbird coin purse I embroidered and sewed as a gift for my mom."

5. "I'm very obviously a beginner, but my boyfriend had one request for a birthday gift, and who was I to say no."

6. "My gift for Mother's Day:"

7. "My brother gifted me a turtle neck with the money he got on his first salary."

8. "I 3D printed a model of my colon using data extracted from an MRI scan before it was removed. A gift for my surgeon after he saved my life."

9. "The array of fine gifts our 4-year-old just presented to my wife for Mother’s Day."

10. When you realize what true friendship is:

My friend once gave me the most memorable Christmas gift ever. I unwrapped a sizeable box that was filled with cheap porcelain souvenirs, like clowns, angels, cutesy kids, horses, etc. I was stunned because I hate that stuff.

Then I unwrapped the real gift: a hammer. True story! © Uncle_Bug_Music / Reddit

11. "My partner got me the best gift for my birthday:"

12. "My grandpa gifted me his collection of Elvis records for my birthday."

13. "Just finished this black walnut jewelry box for my friend's daughter as a surprise gift."

14. "Birthday presents that we didn't realize we needed."

15. "Wedding gift from my brother-in-law. He folded, sewed, and mounted 1000 cranes in the shape of a dragon with an Om sign (in the negative space) to represent the union of our Indian and Japanese/Chinese families."

16. "This pocket knife was gifted to my great-grandfather by the king of Sweden over 100 years ago."

17. "I’ve just been gifted the world’s most beautiful brownies."

18. "The present I made and gifted to my sister for Christmas. She’s wanted one of my sculptures for years."

19. "My wife’s 51st birthday gift to herself"

20. An original gift from my mother-in-law:

My mother-in-law once gave me tick bite insurance as a gift. I was faced with a choice: hope that the insurance would work, and I would get an expensive injection, or waste the gift. And to her son, she gave him a book on how to lose 22 pounds for his birthday. That gift didn't work either. © guryana / Pikabu

21. "A cozy gift from my mother:"

22. A gift from the past:

My husband's aunt decided to give us a baby blanket, like those plaid flannel ones that were used in kindergartens. She pulled it out, and it was so gnawed by moths that it had a hole in one edge. And the main thing is that she said, "Never mind, you can cut it out, the blanket's still good."

It had been used by her 35-year-old grandson. I started to refuse, but she insisted, so I had to call my husband and show him the gift. In the end, he said we didn't need it and left things at that. Afterward, it was still discussed for a long time in family circles why I didn't like that nice blanket. © hemera.sov / Pikabu

23. "Employee appreciation gift:"

"Put this over your resignation letter." © gadamo94 / Reddit

24. People can have different ways of expressing love:

I had a passionate affair with a young man. Those were hard times, and he would bring me wild flowers and crops from his parents' garden.

Once, he came with a bag with the logo of a decent cosmetics shop. He said it was a gift. Excitedly, I opened the bag, and inside was a big lump of clay, which the locals extracted from the quarries and used on their faces and bodies, convinced of its healing power. © april140468 / Pikabu